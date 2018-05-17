Why Big Data Analytics is so Important for your Business

By Alyssa Johnson

It is almost impossible to keep track of the amount of data created every second. This is why more companies are getting serious about spending money on big data management as this will help them succeed in the business world.

What is Big Data?

This is all the pieces of information that can be studied and analyzed to reveal spending patterns, trends and associations that can affect marketing and business decisions. Getting to know your customers, will help you customize your business decisions in order to attract more potential customers, keep them engaged and create more conversions to increase your revenues. In today’s world, information is power and a powerful established business will make more rational decisions.

Big Data Analytics:

Even before business owners used the term “big data” they had manual sheets that contained figures and numbers that they would carefully examine. This enabled them to take more successful decisions that would later help boost the performance of their companies.

But big data analytics offer something that is more valuable than the traditional manual methods. With speed and efficiency, business owners and marketing specialists are able to reach faster and well-informed decisions that will have a direct impact on their revenues. Gathering, studying and comparing pieces of information is faster and easier. This gives organizations and companies a competitive advantage that they didn’t have before.

They Are Useful:

Cost Efficient:

Big data technologies like cloud-based computing help businesses save money. They eliminate the need for investing in hardware and software to store huge amounts of information. There will be no need to devote a department for managing information which also means less overhead costs and salaries. The cloud system is managed by a technology provider and all the information can be accessed, viewed and shared by everyone in the company in real time. This also creates the opportunity for more efficient ways of running the company.

Faster Decisions:

In the past, business owners and marketing specialists had to gather pieces of information, write them down then study them to find patterns and trends. But new and advanced technologies allow conducting immediate analysis and study of valuable information on the spot. This gives the company a competitive advantage as it is able to take faster decisions.

Expand the Business:

One of the uses of big data is that it can help you expand your business by offering new products or services. Knowing what your potential customers are interested in and looking for will enable you to design new products and services that are best tailored to meet their needs.

Social Listening:

Big data analytics give useful insights about what people are currently thinking or saying about your products or services. Unlike targeted polls and surveys, they collect bigger chunks of data and allow you to know the honest opinion of customers.

Comparison with Competitors:

Using big data analytics, you will be able to compare your performance and that of your multiple competitors. This helps you determine your brand’s authority over the niche to see how your customers are engaging with your brand. This also gives you the chance to work on your content, your brand and think of innovative ways to gain a competitive advantage.

Customer Satisfaction:

This kind of information helps you identify and highlight problems that your customers face with using your products and services. This will enable you to work on any problems before they go viral and affect your overall performance.

What is the Future of Big Data?

Experts believe that the industry is going to experience a lot of growth and improvements. More countries and economies will start to use big data analytics tools. As more people see a bigger return on investment, more companies will be willing to spend on big data analytics.

