Buyofuel marks one year of operations with its tree plantation campaign – Negative is the green positive initiative

New Delhi, May 2022: To mark its first year of operations, Buyofuel, India’s largest online marketplace for biofuels has announced a “Negative is the green positive” initiative under which Buyofuel will plant trees for every purchase of biofuels on behalf of their customers. Buyofuel is partnering with SankalpTaru Foundation to plant fruit trees in various suitable places, which, in addition to their role as carbon negative instruments also improve the well-being of farmers.

Kishan Karunakaran, CEO of Buyofuel, says, “We are helping the transition from fossil fuel to non-polluting fossil fuel by connecting all the players in the biofuel ecosystem. As we cross a year of helping customers pursue their carbon-neutral goals with our online marketplace, the tree planting initiative is another step to help them become carbon-negative.”

Buyofuel supplies many large and reputed customers with biofuel which is a renewable, non-polluting fuel that is used to generate heat or power for their manufacturing or other facilities and helps them switch from fossil fuels to biofuels. Biofuel is generated from waste, helping to resolve the country’s mounting waste problem. The startup is replacing close to 10000 MT of fossil fuels with biofuels on a monthly basis. With the “Negative is green positive” initiative, Buyofuel estimates to plant more than 500 trees that will reduce approx. 250 tonnes of CO2 in their lifetime.

One of their clients Mr. T. Murugesh, Assistant General Manager of Ultratech says, “We are proud to associate with Buyofuel in this journey of CO2 reduction to achieve our ABG (Aditya Birla Groups) corporate target of Net-Zero by 2050.” “We appreciate the initiative taken by Team Buyofuel partnering with SankalpTaru. There is transparency and detailing for all the planted saplings”, says the spokesperson of Sheshasayee Paper and Boards. “Sheshasayee Paper and Boards is extremely committed to being environmentally responsible, so we are happy to be working with Buyofuel sharing the same sense of responsibility to the environment.” The spokesperson of ITC PSPD which is also another client of Buyofuel says, “It feels good to buy biofuels through Buyofuel as they not only help us source biofuels but also are planting trees and making the earth greener.”

Buyofuel is an alternate fuel company that aims to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and take other steps to achieve the balance between the sources (emissions) and sinks (removals) of greenhouse gases (GHGs). Although using biofuels as an energy source has a carbon-neutral impact (sources = sinks), the industry needs to move toward NetZero emissions, and further to a carbon negative impact to effectively mitigate global warming.