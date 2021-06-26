Charitable Clinic for Women and Children of Slum areas inaugurated

Hyderabad, June 26, 2021: Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals, an all-women club inaugurated today its Charitable Clinic for Women and Children of less privileged sections at Indiranagar, near Kamalapur in Banjara Hills

The District Governor of International Association of Lions Clubs, Lion Manoj Kumar Rajpurohit of District 320/A, and Ms. Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) graced and inaugurated the clinic.

Speaking on the occasion about the clinic, Lion Manoj Kumar said they have put up the clinic with good interiors in just three weeks, which is only possible to women. They are good at getting things done fast.

Uma Chigurupati said the clinic is need of the hour. No matter how many PHCs(Primary Health Care Centers), you still need charitable clinics like this one. The government alone can’t do many things. Nobody should wait for the government to do everything. We can solve the small issues on our own. I am sure many poor people living in this slum colony will get benefitted from the clinic

The clinic is expected to serve 5000 patients a year.

The medicines required to run the clinic for one year are going to be supplied by a student-run NGO, Vibhaag Foundation.

Ashmit Tainwala, founder of Vibhaag Foundation said they raise money through Bhoomi Foundation, crowdsource funding platform.

Though located in a slum area, the clinic is designed with posh interiors by Sudha Moola Deverakonda, the Interior designer.

The clinic is the permanent project of the Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals taken up in the slum area of Indiranagar, which has 16,650 population comprising daily wage workers, film technicians, drivers.

The Clinic which will be functional from July 1st has Paediatricians and Gynaecologists who will provide free consultancy to needy above 70 years and provides almost free at a nominal cost of Rs 50 for others as a maintenance fee.

The clinic has come up in a classroom donated by Richmonds High School.

The total cost of the project is Rs 2 lakh and the running expenditure is estimated to be around Rs 6 to 8 lakhs per year.

The clinic will work for six hours a day(3 hours each in the morning and evening)

The clinic is set up by the Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals, an all-women club that has 120 members coming from eminent and affluent families.

The clinic will also organise free Diabetic Checkups, Breast Cancer Checkup camps, and others.

Women and Children are the most vulnerable people and their health is of utmost importance for the betterment of the society

Ms. Sangeetha Verma, President, Hyderabad Petals, Ms. Kavita Rathod, Secretary of the club, Sarita Rao, Treasurer, Dilip Kumar Varma, Chairman Richmonds High School were present at the function.

According to her, the club also intends to open a few more such health centers in other areas of the city too. The likely places for the same are Domalguda, Uppal, and Begumbazar. We may open two more clinics in the next year, informed Sangeetha Varma.

Secretary Lion Kavita Rathod and the Treasurer Lion SaritaRao have worked for hand in hand in giving a concrete shape to the objective of the club.