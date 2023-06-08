Concept Public Relations’ BFSI team strikes gold at The Great Indian BFSI Awards, 2023 inclusive of winning the ‘The Great Indian BFSI PR Agency of the Year’ for the second consecutive year

India, June 08: Concept Public Relations India Ltd’s BFSI team won two coveted recognitions at The Great Indian BFSI Awards, 2023. The awards, organised by the BFSI Digital Stallions Forum, honour campaigns, professionals, entities, etc., from the BFSI world for exemplary achievements.

Concept PR was recognised as ‘The Great Indian BFSI PR agency of the year’ for the second consecutive year. Also, it bagged the award for ‘The Great Indian BFSI regional/vernacular campaign’ for the ‘Oonjal’ campaign that it executed for South Indian Bank. The ‘Oonjal’ campaign, organised by the bank in October 2022 in Kochi, amplified the ‘Onnichirikkam Oonjaladam’ event celebrated with 101 Oonjals at a single venue, symbolising unity and prosperity during the festival season.

Cheering over the dual win, Ashish Jalan, Managing Director, Concept PR said, “At Concept PR, we constantly strive to deliver innovative and effective solutions to our esteemed clients. Winning not one but two awards, including the ‘The Great Indian BFSI PR agency of the year’ for the second consecutive year, is a remarkable validation of our efforts. It’s an absolute thrill to be recognized for our hard work and dedication. We are deeply grateful to South Indian Bank and to our clientele for entrusting us with their brand’s digital success and supporting us in pushing boundaries to achieve excellence in our work.”

Elated at the achievements, Tina Pawar, Executive Vice President and head of the BFSI vertical at Concept PR, said, “The recognitions testify to the strides taken by our BFSI team in the recent past. Concept PR has always been known for driving brand and corporate communication programmes for leading multi-national organisations across multiple sectors. Over the last decade Concept PR has grown consistently within the BFSI vertical with consistent growth in both revenues and number of clients. A cohesive effort from a functionally capable frontline unit with a strategically astute management team has yielded fabulous results, which have been duly recognised by the awards. I am confident that soon, we will be setting the benchmarks for PR in the BFSI domain.”

The Great Indian BFSI Awards, now in its third edition, recognise and celebrate the hard work done by marketers and digital marketers, their teams and their agency partners in the BFSI space.

Visit https://www.thegreatindianbfsiawards.com/ for more info about the awards.

The BFSI Digital Stallions Forum, the limbs and brains behind the awards is a 10-year-old organisation that unites marketers from across the BFSI space. The forum today boasts of over 220 members across more than 115 brands. Visit https://bfsidigitalstallionsforum.com/ for more info on the forum.