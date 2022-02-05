Deconstructed Labyrinth by Daniela Soberman Now at Torrance Art Museum

What do you get when you couple a visionary museum director with an LA home-grown, outsider female sculptor?

x

Something never been seen before – and the antithesis of digital immersive installations.

The new installation at Torrance Art Museum, housed on its outside patio, is the next evolution of the brainchild of Torrance Art Museum director Max Presneill and outsider, female sculptor Daniela Soberman.

The larger-than-life adult building blocks were originally constructed to house a collaborative installation for the LA Art Show, but have since been reconstructed, turned-inside-out, and re-built into a new evolving installation Daniela calls a “de-constructed labyrinth.”

x

“I actually plan to change up the installation randomly, move walls, hide things inside. It’s a large invitation to come and play,” says Soberman.

“So many people in LA were terrified to visit our original installation for the LA Art Show because of the upsurge of the Omicron variant, so I’m thrilled to be able to give the installation a new and different life, that is housed outdoors and is free to the public,” says Daniela.

“It’s kind of the antithesis of a digital immersive experience. It’s very much human-driven. Like giant adult legos. ”