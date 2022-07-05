Devesh Sachdev and Vivek Tiwari get re-elected as Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson at MFIN’s 13th AGM

Association Body announces appointments of new Members to its Governing Body

New Delhi, July 05, 2022: Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), the premier industry association and RBI recognised Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) for the microfinance industry today announced the re-election of Mr Devesh Sachdev, Founder and CEO, Fusion Micro Finance, as the Chairperson and Mr Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO of Satya Microcredit Ltd as its Vice Chairperson at its 13th AGM on the 4th of July, 2022.

In addition, MFIN also announced the induction of Mr Abhisheka Kumar, MD – Sindhuja Microcredit Pvt Ltd and Mr Ankush Golechha, Director – Aviral Finance Pvt Ltd to represent the medium and small MFIs respectively. Mr George K John, Executive Vice President – ESAF Small Finance Bank, was unanimously elected as the nominee director of MFIN Associates, comprising Banks, Small Finance Banks, NBFCs, BCs among others.