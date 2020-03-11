Discourse on ‘Life Beyond Corporate’ by Acharya Prashant at IIM, Ahmedabad

Acharya Prashant, a wisdom leader delivered his thoughts on ‘Life Beyond Corporate” on last Friday, 2020 at IIM-Ahmedabad.

The alumnus of IIT-D and IIM-A were invited by Alumni & External Relations Committee, IIM Ahmedabad for an interactive talk touching upon the major concern of the community today.

Considering the significance of the topic that aims to burst the contemporary myths about corporate life and money, the event was not just limited to the students and professors of IIM-A but was also accessible to followers from outside IIM-A, who are expected to come in large numbers to be part of the enlightening talk.

Against the backdrop of non-existential crisis affecting every second person across the globe, the two hour interactive talk proved to be of great help to the youth and also people beyond the youthful age as the event will bring them face to face with the reality. It was an eye opener with discourses on wide range of subjects, from stress in academic and professional life, to greed and insecurity, to coping with family expectations to understanding the real meaning of profit.

This was a great opportunity for the students as well as the faculty of IIM-A to break free from the web of lies and inhumane expectations prevailing in the society while helping them to realize their dreams and motives without losing out on reality and virtual foresightedness.