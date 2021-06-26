Do Your Thng Partners with Encubay to Roll Out Influencer Marketing Campaigns for its Startup Network

New Delhi:Do Your Thng (DYT), a branded content marketplace, announces its partnership with Encubay, a global diversity focused startup network. DYT is set to roll out its influencer marketing services to the ecosystem of startups and entrepreneurs at Encubay.

Encubay is a diversity-focused global network that brings together investors, entrepreneurs, industry experts and service providers to foster collaboration and growth. The startup network works with women-led businesses across India and globally to provide mentorship, expert access, business resources, trusted offerings, fundraising assistance and corporate connections.

On partnering with Encubay, Ankit Agarwal, Founder, Do Your Thng, expressed, “We’re thrilled to be working with Encubay and offering our menu of services, including branded filter-based campaigns, product integration campaigns, custom content, data-driven influencer planning and campaigns,to the businesses the network supports. It’s given us an opportunity to drive growth in women-led startups and make a dent in the gender inequality the ecosystem currently has. In addition, since we collaborate with smaller content creators who have higher engagement rates, the startups will gain an extremely cost-effective way to leverage influencer marketing.”

“For startups, the budget is limited, so mega influencers and celebrities are economically prohibitive. But in the same budget, they can team up with dozens, if not hundreds, of micro and nano influencers. Given the depth of their audience size, it enables wider reach, increases traffic and pushes sales to an extent few other tactics can. That’s why 89% of businesses find the ROI from influencer marketing comparable to or better than other marketing channels,” Ankit further added.

“Collaboration amplifies impact! We have actively been engaging with various women-led startups, industry experts, investors and corporates to enhance the growth of our portfolio companies. With the intent of enabling frugality without compromising on quality, we bring together some of the best growth partners, commented Eashita Maheshwary, Co-founder, Encubay, on the partnership.

“In addition to having brands like Jio and HSBC on board, we are very excited to embark on this partnership with team DYT that will assist our companies reach their audience through a strong influencer community. It’s definitely going to benefit our teams while we sprinkle our part of diversity into their community. At Encubay, we are what our network is and are delighted to have our DYT on board with us.”, added Eashita.

DYT, a creator-first platform, offers access to branded content at scale to businesses. Its services fall where media buying, social media marketing and content marketing overlap. Acting as a bridge to content creators, influencers and brand advocates, DYT utilises an open brief – content upfront model. The model gives brands better flexibility during digital marketing campaigns, allowing them to choose from a variety and volume of digital content, paying for only the best.

DYT has already worked with upwards of 80 brands, including MasterCard, ITC’s Savlon, Kohler, Lays, Havells, Charmis, Marks & Spencer, Logitech, Hershey’s, Royal Sundaram, Klairs on 100+ campaigns to generate awareness, amplify interest and gain sales.