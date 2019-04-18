Dr Neelam Gupta, President -AROH Foundation upraised dire need to Reclaim Public Spaces in Women Economic Forum -2019

Women Economic Forum (WEF) is a prestigious global platform that fosters conversations, community, connections and collaborations among women worldwide. The event helps in enabling an ecosystem of exchange, sisterhood, inspiration and propelling women’s economic empowerment and influence in ALL walks of life.

Dr Neelam Gupta, President & CEO of AROH Foundation, participated in this years WEF held on 15th April’19 at Vivanta by Taj , Dwarka Delhi and was one of the panelist speaker during the event. Dr Gupta shared her thought provoking views & initiative towards the disdained but crucial agenda of Reclaiming our Public Spaces with Security. She reiterated, “Public spaces are the heart and soul of cities and citizens. They should be reclaimed and preserved to maintain the sanctity of places, their cultural roots and traditions. They must be safeguarded for women to freely access all public areas and spaces.”

She was also conferred upon with prestigious “Iconic Women creating a better World for all” for various initiatives and path breaking work done by AROH Foundation under her leadership.

The event was graced by many dignitaries from all walks of life from all over the globe. Heartfelt and stimulating discussions on how to make the world a better place to live were addressed through various discussions and channels during the event and invoked enough food for thought for all stalwarts to pause, rethink and redesign.