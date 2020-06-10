Dr S K Wangnoo – People with diabetes in New Delhi need to be more careful during COVID-19

The risk of coronavirus among people with diabetes is up to 50% higher and they are more likely to experience severe symptoms and complications when diagnosed with COVID-19. In New Delhi, there are 1.48 million people with diabetes and the average level of HbA1C was as high as 8.35% during January to March 2020 according to a report by India Diabetes Care Index. These findings clearly indicate that people with diabetes should be more vigilant about their glucose level and take proper medication to manage their condition.

Talking about the proper medication and need for effective management of diabetes, Dr S K Wangnoo, Head, Apollo Centre for Obesity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, said, “In the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, people with diabetes should be particular about maintaining a good glycemic control by taking prescribed medicines regularly, including insulin as recommended by the treating physician. Insulin is the only pharmacological therapy for people with type 1 diabetes, and a better alternative in people with type 2 diabetes uncontrolled on 2-3 oral anti-diabetic drugs. Insulin maintains good metabolic control. As we approach 100 years of insulin discovery, accessibility of this life saving medicine is still a challenge in several parts of the world and in a good gesture of responsibility, Novo Nordisk India has reduced the price of Ryzodeg™ by 30%, a new generation insulin analogue.”

In addition to the medication, people with diabetes should focus on healthy diet and monitor their glucose level at regular interval. Elderly people with diabetes and heart related conditions are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Such patients should take appropriate precautions and limit their movement. There are many indoor exercises which can be followed by the patients that can help them to manage their diabetes effectively. The only way people with diabetes can fight the novel coronavirus is by keeping the glucose level under check through effective management of their condition.

Elderly people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 particularly if they have poorly controlled diabetes or other heart disorders. Therefore, it is important to regularly monitor blood glucose levels, eat a healthy diet, involve in indoor exercises and avoid crowds. Awareness should be created not to skip any medications and to maintain a good supply of them. Regular hand wash, drinking plenty of water, proper foot care and keeping glucose levels under control will help the people with diabetes in their fight against COVID-19.