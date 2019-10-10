Dynamic Cables Ltd. and SunAlpha team up to commission 1200 kW solar project

Rajasthan-based Dynamic Cables Ltd, a global manufacturer and supplier of cables & conductors, has partnered with SunAlpha Energy to set up 1200kW of rooftop solar power project at its manufacturing units in Jaipur and Reengus in Rajasthan.

Dynamic Cables will meet about 30% of its energy requirement through a rooftop solar project and will be able to generate approximately 17, 00,000 kWh of clean energy annually, cutting down 42,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions. The project was commissioned under the Rajasthan solar net-metering policy.

Dynamic Cables Managing Director, Mr Ashish Mangal said, “Major investments in renewable energy are a critical step to address our carbon footprint globally. We, at Dynamic Cables, believe in long-term sustainable growth through cost rationalisations with efficient improvements and innovations in our product portfolio as well as the way we consume energy. This partnership with SunAlpha is in keeping with this vision and allows us with a clean energy solution that offsets the greenhouse gas emissions from our manufacturing facilities, as part of our broader sustainability commitments.”

Speaking about the partnership with Dynamic Cables, SunAlpha co-founder & CEO Mr Raghav Mittal said, “SunAlpha is proud to partner with Dynamic Cables and contributes to their vision of sustainable manufacturing. There is a global drive to curb the effects of climate change and Dynamic Cables is leading the way by demonstrating its commitment towards green energy. SunAlpha provided turnkey EPC services on the project that was developed using tier-1 system components sourced in record time & constructed as per SunAlpha’s industry-leading HSE best practices. “

Dynamic Cables Pvt. Ltd. (DCPL) is a flagship company of renowned MANGAL GROUP OF COMPANIES based at Jaipur (a Partnership firm DYNAMIC ENGINEERS formed in 1986 was converted into a private limited company in 2007) is engaged in manufacturing of all types of Electrical Cables and Overhead Conductors to meet the market needs in India and Overseas as well.