Employment Outlook in the Online Gambling Industry

India is seeing a massive rise in the popularity of gambling; specifically online gambling. This spike in the market has given birth to multiple jobs and careers that will impact the Indian economy as a whole. Although the legality of gambling in the region has often been a topic for debate, as of right now most common gambling methods are okay for the general population to partake in.

Online Gambling

It was pretty recent that India as a whole was able to access the internet. Although India has had internet access since 1995, it was still inaccessible to over 900 million people. Now, even many rural regions can access the internet with the use of smartphones or computers.

The gambling industry has made a change since this shift, with places like Casumo online casino giving India access to another way to play. The multi-billion-dollar industry has a vast market in Asia due to its accessibility and ease of use.

Popular forms of online gambling like Chess, Sudoku, Poker, Virtual Sports, and Rumy are played on online gambling websites, and most of these can be played with a live dealer.

Careers in the Online Gaming Industry

Laptop and desktop sales are at an all-time low, while tablets and smartphones are driving most of the market. With this evolving industry, you’ll need a premium staff to see through its operation. Let’s look at a few careers in the online gaming industry.

Coding

A coder is responsible for the modification, creating, implementation, and testing of codes. Without coders, you wouldn’t be able to read this blog post! A computer scientist is going to be in high demand for most industries, including online gambling. Since most online gambling is app-based, you would likely need to code a whole new app or maintain an already existing one.

Security Specialist

A lot of sensitive information is coded into websites. Your credit card number and banking information could be compromised for hackers, but if an online casino hires a security specialist, this is less likely to happen. You would be responsible for monitoring gambling websites and networks so that no security breaches or threats reach your customers.

Customer Service Executives

Have you ever been to a website and a help window has appeared somewhere on the screen? A customer service executive will likely be on the other end (if they aren’t a robot). A customer service executive is responsible for answering emails, live chat messages, and telephone calls customers make to online casinos, bookmakers, and poker rooms.

Depending on the casino, a CSE will also handle financial transactions or create marketing or sales material. You’ll have to have good phone manners, an easy to understand voice and carry out tasks like basic computer operation.

Graphic Designer

Graphic Designers handle all the pretty creative stuff on the website. Since the online gambling industry is so competitive, something as simple as the design of a website can set them apart. Depending on where you’re hired, you may be tasked with creating the interface for individual games, not just the website.

Live Dealers

Similar to a dealer in a brick and mortar casino, a live dealer will deal out cards in various games such as poker or blackjack. These have become more popular as of late because of how difficult it is for other players to cheat the game. If you are interested in this position, you need to have excellent social skills and can create and maintain good relationships with players.

ML & AI Specialists, and Data Scientists

Collecting player data so it can be analyzed is important for any business because it helps them determine what their customers want. This way, you can personalize a gaming experience to their needs. Not just that, but an improved AI will make the games more enjoyable, as well. This is one of the most lucrative opportunities when compared to the rest of the list, and will see the highest employment opportunities.