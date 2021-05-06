Ethical Real Estate Management by Helena Jornet Finques

In the north-east of Spain is one of the most desired destinations among holidaymakers in the mild and temperate climate of Catalonia on the beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean coast. It is Costa Brava, a place where the magnificent combination of the gentle sea, endless beaches, natural parks, cozy fishing villages, authentic cuisine, and culture, creates a unique atmosphere of relaxation and tranquility, ideal for summer vacations. You can have it all if you own a lavish property in this paradise region, turning your whole life here into a perfect vacation. Helena Jornet Finques, recent winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Costa Brava, will be your faithful assistant in finding a home to live the life of your dream.

The history of one of the most successful luxury real estate companies in Costa Brava began in 1989 when Helena Jornet founded her agency. She put all her passion and energy into her brainchild, and the result of these efforts was a rapid increase in the quality of services and the number of clients. During the 30 years of Helena Jornet Finques activities, the agency has been awarded many times with the most important prizes in the real estate industry and received 98% customer satisfaction. Today the company has a team of 14 experienced agents who help clients find a new home or investment opportunity among more than 600 available properties.

Helena and her team are of the opinion that only maximum attention to every detail, no matter how small, can allow them to provide the best service to their clients. Helena Jornet Finques’ list of high-quality services includes real estate sales and rentals, vacation rentals, neighborhood association management, property management and all types of insurance. The agency’s website allows an easy search among the available properties to buy or rent through detailed filters. By contacting the company’s experts, you can visit the properties you like and choose the best option for you.

As neighborhood association managers, Helena Jornet Finques work with more than fifty neighborhoods with an individualized approach to each. If you choose to trust the agency to manage your property, you can be assured that your home will be fully serviced to the highest quality standards.

The company delivers a wide range of services in one way or another related to real estate. One of the main unique features of Helena Jornet and her team are their core principles, which are recognized not only by a huge number of clients, but also by the experts of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. First of all, it is about unwavering professionalism and trust, which is formed between the client and the agent. The Helena Jornet Finques team establishes a close relationship with everyone who turns to them for help. By keeping in touch from start to finish, they help the client go through all the stages without any stress and, as a result, they fully justify the trust placed in them.

Transparency also plays a big role in the company’s image. Managers always keep the clients informed about the latest developments and answer all their questions in detail. One of the most valuable principles of Helena Jornet Finques is ethical management. It includes tolerance and respect for collective and individual freedoms, fostering integrity and ability to adapt to any situation.

