First standalone Build-A-Bear store opens in Chennai

Chennai: Tablez, the leading organized retail group, has opened the first standalone Build-A-Bear store in India, at Marina Mall, Chennai. The brand was launched earlier this year as a shop-in-shop format within Toys“R”Us stores across India.

For more than 21 years, U.S. based personalized experiential toy retail brand Build-A-Bear has been sharing hearts and bear hugs globally. Build-A-Bear is a global customized stuffed-animal retail entertainment brand that aims to reach as many as 9 million households in the top 15 cities in India by 2025.

On this special occasion, Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Tablez said, “We are excited to open the first standalone store of Build-A-Bear in Chennai. The concept offers a one-of-a-kind retail experience and has been a big hit with children, ever since we launched the brand earlier this year. I am sure that every child that steps into this new store will cherish the experience of creating their own personalized toys and leave with fond memories.”

He further added, “We plan to open 20 standalone stores of Build-A-Bear across key cities in India over the next 10 years, along with shop-in-shop formats across all our Toys”R”Us stores as well.”

Spread across an area of over 2000 sq. ft., Build-A-Bear is a global brand that kids love and parents trust for fantastic family experiences. The ‘Choose Me’ wall at every Build-A-Bear store is where the empowerment journey begins as each guest chooses an unstuffed animal to bring to life. Accessories give customers the freedom to customize their creation. The heart ceremony is where one can add special wishes for their friend. During the stuffing process, a heart is placed in the bear along with special wishes, and the guest promises to care for their new furry friend once they are given the birth certificate. This signature ceremony brings each stuffed animal to life in a personal way, further ensuring a greater attachment.

Established in 1997, Build-A-Bear has helped millions find their own meaning in a new furry friend. The brand has nearly 500 stores worldwide and more than 180 million furry friends have been made globally in its 21-year history. Build-A-Bear helps guests mark special occasions, start friendships, and inspires people to make their own adventures. At Build-A-Bear, one is empowered to feel that anything is possible.