Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Shanghai Team on Opening of New Office

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently hosted the grand opening of their new office in Shanghai, China.

Future Electronics President Robert Miller congratulated the Shanghai team and thanked everyone who helped coordinate the opening of the new facility.

“This new location represents our commitment to continue the development of our China customers, partners and employees for many years to come,” said Future Electronics’ Chief Operating Officer Omar Baig. “The relocation of the Shanghai office is another key part of our ongoing investment in the China market.”

Future Electronics’ new state-of-the art Shanghai office covers nearly 2,200 square meters, and is designed to provide employees with a comfortable, collaborative and efficient work environment, including hot desks, conference rooms, cafeteria facilities and a nursing center for new mothers.

“China is very important for us,” said YH Chin, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director of Future Electronics’ Asia Pacific Region. “We believe in growing the China market, and we fully support the long-term development of the region.”

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.