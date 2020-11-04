Future Electronics Redesigns Online BOM Tool to Serve All Customers

Pointe Claire, Canada: Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with worldwide headquarters in Montreal. The company has redesigned its online Bill of Materials tool to serve the entire customer base.

A fully-equipped feature that serves as a centralized source of information for the whole inventory network, the Future Electronics BOM tool now allows customers to instantly upload entire parts lists easily and securely. Users can also export their lists and add products in many ways, from single entries, by search or more.

Future Electronics’ BOM tool is home to a full suite of information, ranging from access to all raw components to assembly information, quantities and more essential information needed to build and complete a fully-shippable product.

To create your new Future Electronics online account or log in to your existing account, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/BOM.