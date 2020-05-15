Gaur Homework – the only project launched during the Lockdown

New Delhi, May 15, 2020: In a futuristic offering, which may redefine the concept of offices in the region particularly among startup community, Gaurs Group, one of the leading names in the real estate sector in the country today announced the launch of Studio Apartments cum Small Offices Project at Greater Noida West. Aptly named ‘Gaur HomeWork’, the new offering would be part of iconic Gaur City Centre.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group said, “The pandemic caused by Covid 19 and subsequent lock down is all set to change the way we live. People will increasingly prefer their offices near their residence or a set-up, which may double up both as residence and offices. Such an offering was the need of the hour and this will surely revitalize the entire concept of home and work.”

We are confident that the new offering will provide a best-in-class experience and will set a new benchmark in the entire region,” Mr. Gaur added.

With a super area of close to 600 sq. ft., Gaur HomeWork has been competitively priced at Rs 40-45 lakhs per unit. “On the first day of launch, the Group has already received tremendous response of the customers and booked more than 10% of the total inventory, “ shared Sarthak Gaur, Head – Business Development, Gaurs Group. He also added that this is going to be a trendsetter project which is bound to bring positivity in the real estate industry and we are sure that other real estate players will follow suit to launch new projects soon.

Gaurs Group is currently developing several projects in Greater Noida West. Among them are the township projects of Gaur City and Gaur Yamuna City, Gaur City Mall, Gaur Sportswood and Gaur Saundaryam to name a few.

The Group enjoys tremendous goodwill of the people for its timely delivery and quality construction. It has successfully delivered over 30000 units in last 5 years, which has resulted in garnering immense trust and confidence of home buyers and people at large. It has several projects in its kitty being developed across Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad and Yamuna Expressway, Ghaziabad and Yamuna Expressway.