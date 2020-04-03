Gaurs Group extends help to labourers

When millions of labourers are walking their way back home unaided due to the lack of proper food in the current Corona crisis, leading realty firm Gaurs Group is standing with all the labors working in its projects. The Group, which regularly plays its part towards the well being of the society, is taking care of the nutrition of all the labours working in its projects including Gaur Yamuna City, Gaur Siddhartham, Gaur City Center, Gaur City 7 Avenue, and Gaur City 14 Avenue.

The labors are being given month’s ration supply and other necessary things. The group is also making the workers aware of this pandemic so that they can stay away from this disease. Besides giving shelter to all the laborers working on their many projects, the Group has also extended financial help to the administration by giving a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs. Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group, said, “We are extending our gratitude to the workers by giving them food material in this tense global situation. We will be with them throughout this lockdown situation. All of us have to come together to help the needy. We pray to God that everyone should get rid of this pandemic at the earliest.”