Gautam Solar launches G-2X Mono Solar Panels with Dual Power Generation for Rooftop & Ground Mounted Solar Power Plants

New Delhi 28th March 2022: 25+ yrs experienced & ALMM Approved (MNRE, GoI) Solar Module Manufacturer Gautam Solar launches G-2X Mono crystalline series of Solar Panels upto 566 Wp. The unique thing is that the G-2X module generates power from both the front and back of the module. This Dual Power Generation module is ideal for use in Rooftop & Ground Mounted Solar Power plants, where in the same available land area, the power generation gains from the backside are an additional 10%- 30%. The combined front and back efficiency of solar modules go up to 25.72%. G-2X Mono series panels use A+ grade of Bi-Facial Mono Perc Cells, High-Quality transparent back sheet, split junction boxes and the highest grade of stringent quality checked raw materials. The cutting edge technology, the scale of operations, and reliability like features keep it different from other competitors. Gautam Solar has more than 40+ products that are approved by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE, Govt. Of India) for the ‘Approved List of Models and Manufacturers’ (ALMM).

G-2X Mono Series will reduce BOS & Installation costs and will offer a higher power generation of upto 30% in the same available area for solar power plant customers. This is ideal for MW Scale solar plants, where maximum power generation per unit of the land area is a very important determinant for the success of the project.

Gautam Solar is led by Technocrats, with deep experience in the Indian solar industry, who focus on solar innovation and push for indigenisation and manufacturing of all components for solar panels in India. The company also has the highest number of patented solar products that are ready for sale and has a current capacity of 250 MW. The company is expected to share more details of its expansion plan to 1 GW in this Financial Year with the media soon.

“Energy & reducing dependency on coal has become extremely important especially in today’s time of Russia – Ukraine war. We strongly believe that our launch of the G-2X Dual Generation Module with End to end manufacturing will push solar innovation further in India. As one of the leading manufacturers in the country, we aim to deliver the highest energy produced per unit of land area. This will be beneficial for all MW Scale power plant customers putting up Ground-mounted and Rooftop solar power plants, as it will reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy( LCOE) produced per unit of Land area on which this is installed. At Gautam Solar, we always intended to innovate and bring innovative products for the solar power plant sector. We look forward to expanding our range further in the next couple of years,” Managing Director Mr. Gautam Mohanka said in a statement.

Gautam Solar continues to remain the only horizontally integrated company in India to manufacture all components in the entire value chain of solar viz. Solar Modules, Energy Storage solutions for Solar viz. Lithium, Tubular Gel & Lead Acid, Solar VFDs, MPPT Charge Controllers, Remote Monitoring Units and Solar module mounting structures. The company has also recently expanded its module mounting structures by 10 times, from 50 to 500 Metric tons per month. The unit will produce SMM structures for solar power plants (utility-scale & rooftops) along with structures for solar pumps. street lights, and high masts.