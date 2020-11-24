Greater Noida West gets it first hotel , The Gaurs Sarovar Portico

Gaurs Group, one of India’s leading Delhi-based real estate firm, has announced the opening of its first hotel The Gaurs Sarovar Portico in Gaur City, Greater Noida West. Sarovar Hotels is a renowned chain of Hotels and brings with it the glamour and glitz of the hospitality industry. The Gaurs Sarovar Portico is the first luxury hotel in the region, and it will cater to the huge population of Gr Noida West which is close to 3 lakh residents today and is estimated to go up to 10-15 lakhs in few years once fully inhabited. The group has elaborate plans for the hospitality segment and will have approximately 450 rooms by 2023 in 3-4 hotel properties.

A part of Gaur City, it is a 72 Keys Mice Destination at Gaur City Club having Banqueting & Conferencing Facilities up to 10,000 pax. Talking about the new journey, Mr Manoj Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director, Gaurs Group, said, “We constantly work towards the betterment of lifestyle, and are delighted to add hotels to our portfolio. It is one of our best offerings to the residents of Gaur City and the surrounding areas.”

The hotel will have all the best amenities like restaurants, lounges, swimming pool, fitness centre etc. It is aimed to cater to both leisure and business and offers flexible venues for meeting and banqueting. Mrs Manju Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, said, “There is no other hotel in the region, and this hotel is going to fulfil the gap. We are expecting it to be very successful as a large population is already residing and over a lac more flats are soon going to be ready for possession. In the coming years, this area is going to have a population of more than a million. Greater Noida West is a city in itself, and this luxury hotel will add value to the life of people here.”

Gaurs Group will soon come up with a 180 room full-service Radisson Hotel at Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida West; it will also have Banqueting & Conference Facilities. Another project is 84 Keys Service Apartments Gaurs Runway Suites at Gaur Yamuna City at Greater Noida with Banqueting & Conference Facilities. Then the group will have Gaur Central Mall, a 120 Keys Luxury Hotel at Dehradun, having Banqueting & Conference Facilities.