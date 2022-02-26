GTS Distribution Expands Global Presence: Opens Warehouse in Europe

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, USA, GTS Distribution announces the opening of a European distribution facility in Dublin, Ireland along with a Third-Party Logistics partner in Germany. These warehouses will be able to service customers throughout the European Union.

GTS Distribution is an authorized distributor for Panini America, Topps, Upper Deck, Ultra PRO, and other vendor partners.

“We are excited at the opportunity to grow the European market with the opening of our new regional distribution facility. The explosive growth in the popularity of the sports and entertainment collectibles category has allowed us to make this strategic move with the support of our licensed manufacturing partners,” said David Reel Vice President of Sports & Entertainment and Strategic Global Business Development.

GTS Distribution continues to expand its global presence by adding to its current APAC distribution in Shanghai, China, and Hong Kong.

Along with its 9 domestic locations in the United States, GTS Distribution is the world’s leading wholesale provider of sports and entertainment trading cards, collectible trading card games, board games, and hobby related supplies.