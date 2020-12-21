Hours to go for Myntra’s 13th edition of EORS

The most awaited fashion event in the country, Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, (EORS) will go live today midnight. Shoppers can look forward to choosing from 9 lakh styles, presented by over 3000 brands while shopping in the biggest edition of the fashion bonanza to date. The 13th edition of EORS will be held from midnight today, to 24 December, and is slated to cater to over 4 million unique customers during the course of the 5-day sale.

The biggest-ever edition of the mega fashion event is also set to witness a massive uptick in demand, at 4X over BAU and 1.5X over the last winter edition of the event, with close 50% of the contribution coming from tier 2-3 markets.

The fashion major is also set to bring a smile to 40 million faces, as it brings the ‘biggest’ of everything – brands, collections, offers, and more. Myntra also expects 65% higher traffic to the platform during the event, compared to last year, owing to higher adoption of fashion through e-commerce and Myntra’s superlative value proposition.

What consumers can look forward to?

Consumers can pick their favourite fashion wear, accessories, beauty products, home decor and more at the best possible price points from brands such as W, Nike, Puma, Adidas, USPA, Levis, Marks & Spencer, Roadster, HRX, Mango, GAP, UCB, Tommy Hilfiger, Biba, Vero Moda, ONLY, AND, H&M, MAX, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Mother Care, Smashbox and Glamglow, among others. Going by the trend of the previous years and given that the fashion event comes at the opportune time of the onset of winters, customers can refresh their winter wardrobes with the latest trends and styles available on Myntra. Myntra has also scaled-up the collection for Myntra Fashion Brands (MFB) across apparel, accessories and footwear. Some of the leading brands from MFB include Roadster, HRX, House Of Pataudi, Dressberry, Anouk, Sangria, Ether, Taavi and Kook N Keech, among others. In addition, Myntra launched over 50 new brands on its platform ahead of the event, including prominent names such as Decathlon, Pothys, Smashbox, and Pantaloons.

Unique offers

Whether it is the biggest catalogue size, biggest brands, or the biggest value offers, EORS can easily claim the place of the country’s biggest fashion event. The present edition of the EORS is slated to be the biggest in terms of growth as well and has a set of incredible value offers to ensure the biggest savings for Myntra’s customers. Myntra has lined up multiple constructs and special offers for its customers. For instance, never before offers from the biggest brands, next buy rewards with every purchase, a flat Rs. 500 off on the first transaction and free delivery for one month for new customers will be available in addition to exclusive offers for Myntra insiders. The specially crafted ‘Shout & Earn’ program that allows shoppers to invite or refer friends to the event, can fetch extra discounts, up-to Rs 150, per friend who may just visit the EORS page on the platform and not necessarily make a purchase. Myntra has tied up with multiple banks for offers during EORS. Shoppers can get ~50-80% off on products, along with an additional 10% off on ICICI and Kotak Mahindra bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, in a one of its kind association with Gaana.com, all Myntra Insiders shopping during the EORS-13 will get a four month subscription of Gaana Plus absolutely free.

Key categories of this edition of EORS

Fashion Essentials, Winter Wear, Ethnic, Personal Care, Active Wear and Sports, to be major contributors to the overall event, with Fashion Essentials and Winter Wear being the largest. Some of these categories, including Ethnic wear, and Beauty and Personal Care were popular during the recently concluded Big Fashion Festival too and Myntra expects this momentum to continue during the upcoming EORS.

Some of the emerging categories which are expected to witness 2X growth are personal care, kids wear, women’s innerwear and watches, and wearables during the event.

Speaking about EORS, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “One unique aspect of EORS that has always remained constant from the very first edition is its ‘growth’. The 13th edition is thus far the biggest, the fashion-forward customers of the country are going to experience. Our successful omni-channel model, which now has 200+ brands, and expanding MENSA network enabling a stronger last-mile delivery, with 20,000 partners, will be pivotal in enhancing customers’ shopping experience. Through our flagship EORS event, we are looking at acquiring one million new customers, and preparing to ship 1.5 crore items by the first week of the New Year safely to our customers’ doorsteps.”

Scale and enhancements for last-mile delivery

Myntra’s popular Kirana model, under the MENSA network (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation), will cater to 3 out of every 4 deliveries, spanning over 27000 pin codes, giving an impetus to the earnings of MENSA partners. Myntra’s omnichannel network will facilitate direct delivery of merchandise from the stores to the consumers’ doorstep, allowing brands to reach a wide base of customers, in a safe way. Some of the leading brands in Myntra’s omnichannel network include Pantaloons, Bata, Louis Philippe, Flying Machine, Only, and Vero Moda.

Accelerating growth for SMEs

Over 6500 Indian handloom products from 30+ brands are live on the platform, giving impetus to SMEs and the ‘Make in India’ effort. There will be a special selection available from 1000+ Regional and National brands, with a heavily expanded Saree section, housing all major Indian Brands for shoppers to choose from.

Big on Sustainability

Besides being the ‘Biggest edition ever’, this EORS is also special as Myntra reaffirms its commitment to focused responsibility towards the environment. In a pioneering move, Myntra has also announced that over 50% of the orders during EORS-13 will be delivered from solar-powered Fulfilment Centers, at Bhiwandi and Bilaspur.

Marketing initiatives

Myntra has launched an impactful and engaging media campaign to promote the 13th edition of EORS. As part of the campaign, Myntra has released a celeb-led montage ad-film, to deliver one unifying message – ‘EORS is the BIGGEST’. Celebrities, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, and Bhuvan Bam appear in this short film, which has also been spun into 5 parallel films. Apart from this, EORS-13 will witness its biggest celebrity influencer activation to date.

The Myntra Mall

Myntra has also launched ‘Myntra-Mall’ on the app in partnership with brands. About 31 brands will be leveraging this pioneering tech initiative to connect with their customers this EORS.