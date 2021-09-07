How Casino Influencers Make Money

Influencer marketing is an advertising scheme that has been around for centuries. In the past, members of Royal families were the influencers of their day. In the 20th century, Coco Chanel was an individual that had tremendous sway in the fashion world. Today, this term almost exclusively applies to people with massive social media followings who use their fame to promote brands to their fan bases for money. It is an internet marketing strategy that came into existence parallel with the invention of the World Wide Web, but one that exploded in popularity over the last decade due to the rise of platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

Since the interactive gaming space is growing at an incredible pace, it stands to reason that many influencers are now operating in this sector. Most of these are males in their early to mid-twenties, that have taken up a residence in countries with lax online gambling regulations. Malta is Europe’s top such haven that many of these gambling influencers call home. Below, we look at the most common ways these modern-day marketers make money in their profession.

Affiliate Links

In short, the answer to the question, how do these influencers make money is – they do it by playing online casino games. At least, that is mainly what their job entails. Anyone that is internet-savvy has likely heard of the streaming service Twitch. It is a spin-off of the general internet video-feed site called Justin.TV, which shut down in 2014 due to Twitch eclipsing it popularity-wise. It now has over 44 million active users in the US alone, marking more than 70 million hours watched per day globally.

Therefore, popular casino streamers have access to vast audiences who get to watch their streams of them gambling at online casinos. Once they do, they advertise affiliate links and banners on their page, frequently asking viewers to join in on the fun by signing up and playing with one of their featured platforms. Most gambling sites have referral programs, which offer enticing commissions for anyone that can get others to join an online casino. If a new member creates an account with a gaming platform through an affiliate link, the person who supplied him with that link gets commissions stemming from his referral’s betting activity. In most cases, for life. Thus, online casino referral schemes are some of the most enticing ones in this marketing niche.

Direct Sponsorships

Many rumors exist concerning the funds influencers use to play slots and live dealer games in their streams. Some believe that they are utilizing demo-play options, while others think that the platforms they are playing at are supplying them with their gaming budgets, and they must return all accumulated winnings. Whatever the case may be, there is little doubt that many of these marketers team up with specific brands that give them access to exclusive perks, like bonuses unavailable to the rest of their user base.

Such a partnership usually involves these influencers only playing at the site they are promoting and having a banner up on their feed, making it clear where they are gambling. They may also wear a shirt with their sponsored casino’s logo or have other accessories in their shots that promote their partner brand. No one is privy to information regarding the fees that influencers get paid via these sponsorship deals. Yet, we can assume that when it comes to influencers like Roshtein, who has over 660,000 Twitch followers, they are in the low several thousand.

Fan Support

According to research, popular Twitch influencers can expect to make somewhere between $3,000 to $5,000 per month if they take this profession seriously and treat it as a regular nine to five job. On average, reasonably established interactive gamblers rake in about $250 in ad revenues per one hundred subscribers. To begin earning money through this service, you need to have at least five hundred followers. Streamers make 50% of their subscription fees, available in monthly increments of $5, $10, and $25.

However, subscriptions aside, as weird as it may sound, some fans even donate money to influencers. They may also offer their financial support in exchange for shout-outs or promotions. Aside from streaming on Twitch, some players also do so via YouTube, which accepts donations. They also chop up massive win clips and pull in YouTube ad money from them. Also, if a streamer has a vast audience, he may promote another player or service in exchange for a commission.

Final Thought

In short, casino influencers generate revenues through affiliate links, direct sponsorships, YouTube ads, Instagram posts, and donations. They also may get items off wish lists, but that is no longer common. Affiliate commissions and sponsorship deals are the two top ways gambling streamers make money today.

About the Author

Shelly Schiff has been working in the gambling industry since 2009, mainly on the digital side of things, employed by OnlineUnitedStatesCasinos.com. However, over her eleven-year career, Shelly has provided content for many other top interactive gaming websites. She knows all there is to know about slots and has in-depth knowledge of the most popular table games. Her golden retriever Garry occupies most of her leisure time. Though, when she can, she loves reading Jim Thompson-like crime novels.