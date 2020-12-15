HR tech startup, iXceed Solutions on expansion spree

New Delhi: The COVID-19 crisis has battered all market sectors globally and businesses are still struggling to combat the devastating effects of the lockdown. The sudden outbreak of the pandemic has led to massive disruption in the worldwide economy with offices and shops being forced to shut. With the adoption of remote working models and digital infrastructure, many businesses are leveraging the opportunities presented by the crisis.

Considering the HR industry, the pandemic has turned out to be a boon for some companies. The HR leaders and talent managers are playing a crucial role in rethinking and realigning the team’s activities according to the presence of the pandemic condition.

iXceed Solutions, one of the leading Talent and Workforce Solutions service providers in Europe and Indiahas been playing a significant role in confronting challenges such as managing global delivery and operations in different geographies. To revamp the organization’s structure, it is making the companies stay ahead of other market players and focus on adapting the latest technology to gain a competitive edge.

“No organization has been left untouched by the impact of COVID-19. HRs of the companies facing the wrath of the pandemiccannot stay unaffected. Working on an innovative approach that is adaptable in the present market scenario, we help businesses sail through the tough times of the pandemic. From maintaining organizational culture, acquiring and retaining talent, engaging a remote workforce to market acquisition and expansion we are constantly working on solving the pain points of HR professionals today,” says Yogita Tulsiani, Director and Founder of iXceed Solutions.

Emphasizing employee engagement

The COVID-19 pandemic has made businesses realize the true meaning of employee engagement. When businesses were forced to shut their offices and manage their employees remotely, it presented the HRs and organizations with the need for emotional commitment and trust-building for employees.

iXceed Solutions leverage tools and strategies that create valuable relationships with talent. To help businesses keep their employees engaged and satisfied, the company is re-emphasizing adopting innovative ways that result in employee commitment, not through high-salaries, appraisals, or appreciations. Inducing the work methods that share the sense of ownership with employees and nurturing emotional connect, iXceed results in employee commitment for sustained businesses in global markets.

Exponential adoption of technology

The onset of COVID-19 is continuing to disrupt the business sectors. With constantly evolving ways of working, business organizations are accelerating transformation through new-age technology. The adoption of technology has mitigated risks associated with talent management in remote work culture. Moreover, businesses globally are investing heavily in adopting technology tools that help talent managers to rethink and realign employee activities at work.

“iXceed Solutions is betting on optimizing the role of new-age technology solutions to create a better ecosystem for employees to work. By automating and tracking relevant data, our endeavour to help businesses expand and sustain in international markets that creates growth and learning culture for employees,” says Yogita Tulsani on the widespread adoption of digital solutions for talent management.

Company’s growth and expansion plans

Considering the present market dynamics, iXceed is aggressively working to achieve its expansion plans. It is building a framework that creates valuable relationships for businesses & people by providing efficient talent solutions. Furthermore, it has introduced new lines of business around the adoption of digital solutions to help scale-ups expand their footprints in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, it is leveraging on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to build sustainable businesses and connect talent with global opportunities.

iXceed wants to be the partner of choice when it comes to international expansion for Indian high growth firms. It is expecting to capture a market share of more than 25% by To expand its client portfolio, the company is exploring competitive global markets to cater to diverse domains – Medical (mainly hospitals and medical institutes), and Banking & Financial services.

The company is moving on an astronomical growth trajectory from a revenue growth rate of 40% YOY in 2019 and expecting to grow at 50% YOY by 2021. It has recently touched a revenue of $10 million in the last FY and targeting to expand their footprints in the American and Asia Pacific market in the coming 2021.