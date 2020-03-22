IDA Deccan branch issues advisory to the Dental fraternity to effectively combat the Covid 19 pandemic!

The IDA Deccan branch after deliberations is issuing the following advisory to the Dental fraternity.

Members and colleagues are advised to exercise caution and at the same time reach out to the public, in such a way that it doesn’t cause further panic and on the other hand builds confidence, through the following practices.

1) Both Public & Member Professionals should follow the health, sanitation and personal hygiene maintenance guidelines given by Govt.

2) Ignore the various media inputs which are only creating further scare and not building confidence.

3) Spread awareness of this issue.

4) Due to Govt declaring transition of the current situation from stage-2 to stage-3 it’s important to reduce the Patient to Patient and Patient to Doctor interaction by posting emergency procedures and postpone routine elective procedures as both Patients and Doctors could be carriers.

5) It should be every member professional’s responsibility to get in touch with their patients / society / community to educate & motivate them regarding the COVID19 dangers and the precautions to be followed and also to be alert against false, irresponsible & baseless posts in the social media.

6) Reach out to the Government of Telangana to strengthen and support the initiatives of the Health Department thereby increasing future cooperation.