IET inks an MoU with Saraswati Seva Foundation for STEM-C initiative in underprivileged communities

The Institution of Engineering and Technology India (IET), one of the world’s leading professional societies for the engineering and technology community, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saraswati Seva Foundation (SSF), a non- profit organisation committed to serve the under-privileged communities using knowledge tools and networks to support a sustainable foundation of the society.

The MoU aims to deliver STEM-C programme to up-skill teachers and students in schools located in India that specifically cater to underprivileged children. The IET will support the initiative by providing intellectual content from its Faraday Programme and by bringing national and international experts to facilitate sessions at SSF STEM-C initiatives.

The IET Faraday India Programme aims to create an ecosystem that encourages curiosity, questioning of the status-quo among both students and teachers to fuel passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The IET Faraday project intends to provide teaching resources along with teacher enrichment programs to the school teachers. The program comprises of curriculum support, resources, information for schools and cross-curricular classroom activities.

Commenting on inking the MoU, Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, “Skill gaps in the STEM field is not restricted to students alone, but with teachers as well. With our partnership with Saraswati Seva Foundation, we aim to provide the right exposure to students and teachers alike and upskill them. With the governments’ focus on reskilling and upskilling and our commitment to create quality engineers who are industry ready and better equipped to build a better tomorrow, we at the IET look forward to working with SSF to make it a success.”

Vivek Singh, President of Saraswati Seva Foundation, said, “Innovative ways of disseminating STEM-C education is impacting learning in a meaningful way. Saraswati Seva Foundation has collaborated with IET India and other partners to leverage the strength of technology to take quality STEM education in remote parts of India. We are thankful to our partner IET for providing their platform and resources in popularising STEM amongst less-privileged students.