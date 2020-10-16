Kanchan Metals manufactures processing equipment for making Western style Snack food

Kanchan Metals (P) Ltd, leading and pioneer company offering food processing machines has recently launched a varied number of snack machines with an aim of providing global technology with local support. They have launched machines for the production of all kinds of western snacks like Corn Curls, Cheese balls, Corn Rings and Random shaped extruded snacks.

The Line capacity is available from 300 kg to 1.5ton/Hr and these processing lines consist of a variety of equipment like Meal Blending, pneumatic conveying, distribution &seasoning system which is offered by KMPL to ensure consistent production and quality.

Mr. Raghav Gupta, Director, Kanchan Metals said, “We are a Make in India enterprise and we intend to interconnect the most modern food processing technologies with locally produced auxiliary equipment with our continuous efforts to help minimise the cost of machinery and expand its scope to Indian food producers. These snack lines will help in the production of good quality western snack food, thereby also tackling the rise in demand.”

“The forthcoming festive season should witness a huge demand for processed food items and it is the right time for manufacturers to increase their capacity. Our products enjoy credibility and demand from the market for its known quality and high production standard. We believe that the Food Processing industry is a sunrise sector and is vital to India’s development and has the potential to strengthen India’s position, globally. With this, our products have a great market potential to serve the ecosystem.” – He added.

Kanchan Metal is able to build these machines with real-time end-user input, which was crucial in design and implementation, thanks to continuous R&D and close ties with leading snack manufacturers in India. Spurred by the GOVT initiative to continuously innovate and create new devices in India, such as a weight-controlled seasoning system, to ensure correct snack coverage and increased performance in seasoning loss management.