Karan Singh Grover on His Digital Debut with ALTBalaji ‘BOSS Was Meant to be’

The handsome hunk and television’s favourite, Karan Singh Grover and the ever beautiful Sagarika Ghatge are all set to rock the web space with their digital debut in ALTBalaji’s new offering BOSS – Baap of Special Services. Karan will be portraying a mysterious character – Keshav Pandit and Sagarika as Saakshi Rawat as the leads in the upcoming series.

Speaking about his foray into the digital space, Grover said, “My debut on TV was with Balaji and now even on the digital platform. Ekta is the superpower behind the careers of many, including me! ALTBalaji, just feels right! Like it is meant to be! BOSS…from the name of the show to the concept, the extremely talented Director Ankush Bhatt, the writer like no other Ghalib and the fact that BOSS herself (Ekta) is creating this series. I couldn’t be happier or more excited”