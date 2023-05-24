Keka, SME HR tech leader, organizes badminton event SHUTTLERS to mark HR Day

Hyderabad, May 2023: Keka, the SME HR tech leader of India based out of Hyderabad, organized SHUTTLERS, a two-day badminton tournament, to observe International HR Day. The event was conducted at Gamepoint HITEC in Hyderabad on May 20 & 21, for corporate HR professionals. SHUTTLERS was held in the presence of Arjuna Awardee and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, who also stepped into the badminton court to play a few games with the participants.

International HR Day is celebrated on May 20 to commemorate and celebrate the hard work and achievements of HR professionals responsible for driving an organization’s and its people’s growth. The overarching goal of SHUTTLERS was the convergence of corporate HR professionals in an engaging event that promotes physical wellness, contributing to overall productivity and performance.

Vijay Yalamanchili, CEO of Keka, said, “Through our badminton tournament, SHUTTLERS, we have been able to solidify our presence in the HR community of Hyderabad. In a conventional scenario, a company’s HR team organizes employee engagement activity. Changing the narrative this HR day, we decided to give our people managers a chance to let loose and enjoy themselves. It was heartwarming to see so many HR professionals participating in the tournament and having a great time.”

The two-day badminton tournament, SHUTTLERS, was attended by 350 participants, which included some big names from the HR ecosystem. The runner-up of the women’s single was Pavitra Patnaikuni from Qualizeal and Men’s single winner was Abhinash Waza Info LLC. Sudha Nujilla from GAC Digital Pvt Ltd & Velluri Siva Pavan from Pixelloid Studios Pvt Ltd was awarded as the emerging player in the women Nd men category. The event ended with prize distribution by the chief guest followed by high tea.