Kiehl’s India & Ek Saath Foundation Organize A Beach Clean Up For World Ocean Day

May 2022, Mumbai: On the account of World Ocean Day, Kiehl’s India has joined hands with the Ek Saath Foundation and taken the initiative to clean the Carter Road Beach in Mumbai. The beach cleaning drive was held on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 in Mumbai. During the pandemic, the beach encroached, and a lot of debris, plastics, tins, cans, and even wet food waste were dumped along the coastline and the shore.

Both the teams gathered to clean up the beach, with the larger purpose of raising consumer awareness and encouraging people to adopt more sustainable practices around the world. To help continue and spread Ek Saath foundation’s efforts, Kiehl’s India has partnered with the NGO to provide on-ground support for the beach clean-up.

Santosh Kumar, DGM, Kiehl’s India says “At Kiehl’s, we are a sustainability first brand and we feel it is our duty to do our bit for the oceans and our planet as a whole. We firmly believe in giving it back to society through any efforts big or small. We have always looked out for the environment first and have taken initiatives for the same, and the beach clean-up drive is yet another way for us to strengthen our efforts in giving back.”

The Founder of Ek Saath Foundation, Ms. Pragya Kapoor also shared her thoughts saying, “We are elated to partner with Kiehl’s India. I’m a strong believer in doing right by the planet. We are seeing the effects of global warming all around us and it’s important, now more than ever, that we do our due diligence in combatting the effects. I look forward to our joint efforts with a brand that is trying its best to make the planet a better place to live in for future generations to come.”

With the ‘Future Made Better’ initiative, Kiehl’s promises to make generate less waste and reduce carbon emissions through the formula ingredients they use and the packaging materials they choose. They came up with ‘Recycle and Reward’ and they give stamps against the empty container and those stamps can be redeemed into the brand-new product.

Ek Saath Foundation is the initiative partner for Carter Clean Up which is a citizen movement currently in its 48th week. So far they have cleared nearly 4900kgs from the beach and its surrounding mangroves. The clean ups and sensitization programmes are held every Saturday 7.30-9.30am.