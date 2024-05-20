Nandan Kanan Zoological Park must visit place in Odisha

Nandan Kanan Zoological Park is indeed a must-visit destination in Odisha. With its diverse collection of wildlife, serene botanical gardens, and various recreational activities, it offers a memorable experience for visitors of all ages. Don’t miss the chance to explore the beauty of nature and encounter fascinating animals in this wonderful park.

Nandan Kanan Zoological Park in Odisha is a fantastic destination to explore! Situated near Bhubaneswar, it’s renowned for its diverse collection of flora and fauna. The name “Nandan Kanan” translates to “Garden of Pleasure”, and indeed, it’s a delightful place to visit.

One of the main attractions of Nandan Kanan is its wide variety of animals, including white tigers, Asiatic lions, elephants, and many species of birds. The park also has a botanical garden with a rich assortment of plants and trees.

Additionally, Nandan Kanan offers safari rides, boating facilities, and a ropeway ride that provides stunning aerial views of the park. It’s a great spot for families, nature enthusiasts, and wildlife lovers alike. And don’t forget to visit the Kanjia Lake nearby, which adds to the serene ambiance of the place.

Nandan Kanan Zoological Park offers a variety of attractions and places to explore. Here are some key places within the park:

Animal Enclosures: Explore the various enclosures housing a wide range of animals, including white tigers, Asiatic lions, elephants, leopards, and many more. Botanical Garden: Wander through the lush botanical garden, which features a diverse collection of plants, trees, and flowers. It’s a peaceful oasis within the park. Kanjia Lake: Adjacent to Nandan Kanan, Kanjia Lake is a serene spot where you can enjoy boating and birdwatching. It’s an ideal place to relax and take in the natural beauty. Butterfly Park: Marvel at the colorful fluttering butterflies in the park’s butterfly garden. It’s a delight for nature lovers and photographers alike. Nocturnal Animal House: Visit the Nocturnal Animal House to see creatures that are active during the night, such as owls, bats, and other nocturnal species. Reptile Park: Explore the reptile park to see a variety of snakes, crocodiles, and turtles. It’s an educational experience to learn about these fascinating creatures. Safari Rides: Take a safari ride through the park to get up close to the animals in their natural habitat. It’s a thrilling adventure for visitors of all ages. Ropeway Ride: Enjoy a scenic ropeway ride that offers panoramic views of Nandan Kanan and its surroundings. It’s a unique way to experience the park from above.

These are just a few of the highlights within Nandan Kanan Zoological Park. Whether you’re interested in wildlife, nature, or simply seeking a peaceful getaway, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this iconic destination in Odisha.

Make sure to check the visiting hours and any specific guidelines before planning your trip. Enjoy your visit to Nandan Kanan!