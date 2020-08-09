Krea University partners with Kauvery Hospital for campus health facilities

Krea University has inked a significant partnership with Kauvery Hospital, a reputed name in healthcare, to operate and maintain a health centre and pharmacy at Krea University campus in Sri City. The partnership also brings with it a bouquet of specialised health services, in line with the University’s focus on providing high-quality support for the health and wellbeing of Krea students, faculty and staff.

Krea University was set up with an aim to reimagine education for the 21st century. The 40-acre campus stands about 60 kilometres north of Chennai in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and is replete with state-of-the-art facilities, with special emphasis on the physical and mental health requirements of the students, faculty and staff.

“Krea University is proud to ink collaboration with Kauvery Hospital to provide 24 x 7 healthcare services for our Sri City campus to serve the needs of all our community members. Kauvery Hospital is a trusted and leading 1300 bed multispeciality hospital and well known in the healthcare sector for its ethical practices. Through this partnership we look forward to providing continuous and quality medical support to all Krea students and staff”, said Group Capt. Puthan Ramesh – Chief Administrative Officer of Krea University Campus.

The Krea campus health centre, managed by Kauvery Hospital will have a dedicated general practitioner and occupational health nurses on duty, with the doctor available over call 24×7, ensuring that all medical requests and emergencies are swiftly dealt with. The health centre will also have a BLS ambulance with round the clock service availability and routine first aid facilities. The onsite pharmacy will cater to the needs of the campus residents with a well-stocked inventory. Apart from dedicated case basis support and follow-ups, there will also be routine check-ups and health promotion activities. From time to time, healthcare specialists will also be arranged to make campus visits.

The partnership also brings forth holistic healthcare management which could include Continuous Medical Education on a monthly basis, rendering professional advice to the campus administration in safety and hygiene practices- from the maintenance of buildings, kitchen area, food and water testing to student dietary chart. Advice on COVID management protocols will also be contributed. The students and members of the staff at Krea shall be entitled to avail treatment for any diseases at any of the Kauvery Hospitals in Tamil Nadu including treatment for COVID-19.

Kauvery will also join forces with Krea University through the extension of its community campaigns.