Louis Stitch Unveils Brand’s First Exclusive Outlet in Gurugram; Commits to Expand its Retail Footprint in India

August 10, 2023: Louis Stitch, a Premium men’s fashion brand, in July launched its first-ever Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Gurugram, Haryana. This EBO strengthens Louis Stitch’s commitment to expanding its retail footprint pan India and offering a wide range of products across apparel, accessories, and footwear. Louis Stitch recently secured INR 10 Crores in the Pre-Series A Funding round from the family offices of Mr. Ankit Goel (Space World Group) and Mr. Ajay Bijli’s Family Office Company (ATC Corp). The funds secured were allocated towards the expansion of product portfolio, brand marketing, and the brand’s on-ground retail presence across all major metros in India.

Spanning over 1100 sq. ft of floor space, the store is one of its kind in the city headlining a subtle, authentic Italian décor and will provide a tangible face to the brand identity. The store will offer exclusive pieces from Louis Stitch’s latest product portfolio, for men ranging between the age groups of 18 to 45. The new outlet is located at Ardee Mall, Gurugram, which is a premium shopping destination for customers in the city.

By opening its first store, Louis Stitch aims to develop a menswear-focused premium shopping concept and elevate the style of contemporary Indian men by providing them with one-of-a-kind pieces. Customers can choose from a variety of elegantly handcrafted goods at the new store. Additionally, it strives to enable customers with an enhanced shopping experience by using a variety of physical touchpoints.

On the launch of the new store, Amol Goel, Founder & CEO of Louis Stitch, said, “We are proud to see Louis Stitch’s first Exclusive Outlet open its doors for customers from across the city. The products have garnered immense love and appreciation from customers through our website and other marketplaces which only propelled us to open an all-exclusive brand store and elevate our customer’s shopping experience. This store brings us closer to our customers and enables us to directly engage with them. As for the next steps, we are looking to bring in technology-led solutions. This will allow customers to buy, exchange, earn, and redeem points across Louis Stitch’s sales points, seamlessly and become a lifetime customer.”

The brand recognizes the craftsmanship, quality, and attention to detail in the menswear segment and aims to redefine the quality standards in the industry. By sourcing premium materials from countries like Argentina, Germany, and Egypt, amongst others, Louis Stitch ensures the creation of exceptional products. At present, the brand operates from its expansive 70,000 sq. ft. units in Gurugram, guaranteeing efficient and seamless distribution to cater to its valued and diverse clientele.