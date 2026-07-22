Australia Blinked: Startup Equity Keeps Its 50% Discount, With Conditions

Six weeks ago, a budget line item threatened to rewrite the economics of every employee share scheme in Australia. On June 18, the government backed down, for the businesses it was willing to call innovative, at least.

The 2026-27 federal budget, handed down on May 12, proposed scrapping the 50% capital gains tax discount in favour of an inflation-indexed cost base and a 30% minimum tax on net capital gains, effective from July 1, 2027. For property investors, that swap was a policy debate about housing affordability. For startup employees holding equity issued at fractions of a cent, it was a different problem entirely. Indexing a near-zero cost base against inflation produces almost no relief, because there is nothing meaningful to inflate. The practical effect was a near-doubling of the effective tax rate on a successful exit, from roughly 23.5% to close to the top marginal rate.

Founders Turned a Budget Line Into a Six-Week Campaign

The backlash arrived fast and stayed loud. Founders, venture investors, and industry bodies argued the reform, designed with negatively geared rental property in mind, had been applied without adjustment to an asset class built on an entirely different economic logic. A Senate inquiry followed, with submissions closing in late May and public hearings held on June 15 and 16 ahead of a final report due June 19.

The arithmetic driving the campaign was specific enough to be hard to dismiss. An employee holding a 1% stake in a company that exits for $200 million, under the old 50% discount, faced an effective tax rate of around 23.5%. Strip out the discount and replace it with indexation on a near-zero cost base, and the same employee would face close to the full 47% top marginal rate, roughly doubling the tax owed on the same outcome. That gap was the line founders kept returning to in submissions and at the inquiry.

Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino acknowledged the core of the complaint directly, noting that the startup sector had validly raised a concern that founders and employees often hold a very low or zero cost base, and that the government would consult on what he called a special case. Bloomberg reported that even Productivity Commission chair Danielle Wood, addressing a budget she otherwise described as a credible package of productivity reform, flagged the risk of unintended consequences for the startup sector specifically. When a government’s own productivity adviser echoes the founders lobbying against a measure, the political ground tends to shift.

Innovative Business Concession Buys the 50% Discount Back

On June 18, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled a package of carve-outs alongside a consultation paper. Its centrepiece, the new Innovative Business CGT Concession, preserves the existing 50% discount for companies under 10 years old, with annual turnover below $50 million, meeting defined innovation criteria, and where shares have been held for at least five years. Founders and employee share scheme participants are explicitly included.

Alongside it, one of four existing small business CGT concessions, the 50% active asset reduction, was extended from a $2 million turnover threshold to $10 million. The government says that will make roughly 2.7 million existing small businesses, or 98% of all active businesses, eligible. A proposed 30% minimum tax on discretionary testamentary trusts, criticised separately as a de facto death tax, was scrapped in the same announcement. The combined carve-outs were costed at $475 million over four years, a fraction of the roughly $8.1 billion the broader tax package is expected to raise.

Five-Year Hold Requirement Locks Out Today’s Qualifiers

The carve-out is not the status quo. Eligibility hinges on a definition of genuine innovative activity that Treasury has not fully specified, leaving open which companies will actually qualify once the consultation paper is finalised. The five-year holding requirement is also materially longer than the 12-month threshold that triggered the existing discount, meaning some employees who would have qualified under current rules will not under the new one. And the concession is scoped to innovative businesses, not to every startup employee with low-cost-base equity outside that category.

Industry reaction reflected that gap. Business groups argued the carve-out did not go far enough to fully neutralise the talent and capital risks the original proposal created, even as it removed the most acute version of the problem.

Climbdown, Not a Win

What changed between May 12 and June 18 was not the government’s overall tax strategy. The core indexation model still replaces the 50% discount for the assets it was designed to target. What changed was the government’s willingness to give startup equity its own rules, rather than inheriting the rules built for residential property.

That is the real story of the past six weeks. A reform calibrated for one asset class got applied uniformly to a structurally different one. It took a public campaign, a Senate inquiry, and an intervention from the government’s own productivity chief to win a carve-out specific enough to matter. The consultation that produces the final legislative text, expected to pass as an amendment to the bill already before parliament, will determine whether the equity premium that built Australia’s startup hiring model has been properly protected, or merely partially restored.