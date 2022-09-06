M3M Foundation felicitates 134 primary teachers from Shamli district on Teachers’ Day

Shamli, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, felicitated 134 primary teachers from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh for their extraordinary contribution in enriching the field of education. Present at the event were Virendra Singh (MLC) as the chief guest, along with Jasjit Kaur (IAS, DM), Rahul Misra (BSA), Shambhu Nath Tiwari (CDO), Dr Aishwarya Mahajan, President, M3M Foundation, principals, headmasters, teachers, and students.

The programme, organised on September 05, as part of the Foundation Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) and in collaboration with District Basic Education department, Shamli, was implemented by DEVI Sansthan, an NGO that works towards providing the dignity of quality education to underprivileged children and adults.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee of M3M Foundation said, “Teachers’ Day marks an occasion to celebrate knowledge and to honour our teachers for their contribution as a catalyst in building our nation. We, at M3M Foundation, believe that learning is a vital part of every individual’s journey to their goals. We’ve always emphasised on the learning processes to promote social good and positively impact people’s lives so they can secure a better and brighter future for themselves and the nation. Today’s felicitation ceremony is a small gesture from us an expression of gratitude towards all teachers who are working towards building a brighter future for the nation by empowering students.”

The dignitaries shared their views on the significance of this day and the importance of a teacher’s role in shaping the youth of our country to be a good citizen.

M3M Foundation also felicitated and awarded the ‘Saakshar Scholarship’ to Diya Namdev; CBSE class X-topper who hails from Shamli. Dr Kanodia further explained that this scholarship is a signature initiative of the Foundation to provide financial help to students from low-income families so that they can continue and complete their education. “With this scholarship we harness and nourish the capabilities that lie within the children experiencing financial barriers to education. The success of the scholarship is defined by creating an environment and providing the resources for the next generation to overcome the barriers and fulfill their dreams,” she added.