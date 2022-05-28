M3M Foundation with the supports of Aide et Action sets up training academy to boost skill development for the youth of Tauru, Haryana

Tauru, Harayna 28th May 2022:In a bid to create employment avenues for the local youth and women, M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, launched a skill training centre – iMpower Academy for Skills – on May 28 2022 at Saini Niwas, near Radhakrishna Temple, Ward No. 1, Sainipura, Tauru block, Nuh district in Haryana. The inauguration was graced by chief guest of the programme, Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Ajay Kumar (IAS), and M3M India Chairman and M3M Foundation’s life time Trustee Mr. Basant Bansal, Roop Bansal, Director M3M India. Also, Mr. Charles Emmanuel Ballanger, International Director General of Aide et Action (from Paris), Aide et Action’s International Programme Director Ravi Pratap Singh (from Sri Lanka), around 40 community leaders from more than 25 nearby villages from Tauru block, and various partner organisations of foundation, along with more than 125 youth witnessed this event. The total gathering was above 200 people.

The iMpower Academy for Skills is an integral part of the foundation’s nationwide initiative “Kaushal Sambal” which aims at skilling 10000 youth in various employable and entrepreneurial skills in the next three years. For this one-of-a kind project, M3M Foundation has partnered with Paris-based international development organisation, Aide et Action, working in 19 countries across the globe, including India. Extensive work will be done under this initiative to generate livelihood opportunities primarily for unemployed school dropout youth. To identify such youth, EEPA (Employability potential assessment) has been conducted and based on the findings of EEPA and interest shown by the students and women, four three-month duration courses – fashion design, beauty therapy, electric wiring, and two-wheeler mechanic – have been finalised to impart the skills.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Nuh District Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said that “First of all I would like to congratulate M3M Foundation which has started The iMpower Academy for Skills today. In which 500 youth will be tendered in a year, which is a large number. The biggest thing is that you are bringing a change in the lives of 500 families, so you all deserve congratulations.”.

During his interaction with M3M, Chairman Sir has ensured that he is open to such initiatives. Will work for whatever field is required in the district. Skill development, is a very important area at this time, on which the Government of India and the State Government are working. We have a big challenge that we want to train every youth in our country. For this, not the government alone, but the participation of NGOs and other organizations is also very important.

Commenting on the initiative, M3M India Private Limited, Founder-Chairman Mr. Basant Bansal said, “Tauru and Nuh is close to my heart and we are committed for its development in whatever way we can and I am happy that through M3M Foundation, we are able to make a difference, and iMpower Academy for Skills is an important step in that direction. There is a vital need to bridge the skills gap and it can be achievable through the provision of good quality training and apprenticeships. I can proudly say that we are inching closer to achieve the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of making India the ‘Skill Capital of the World’.

Charles-Emmanuel Ballanger, International Director General of Aide et Action said,” I am very pleased to be here to see how the M3M Foundation and Aide et Action are working and growing. I am very happy with this partnership of M3M Foundation. No development work can be done without companies, without civil society, without organizations and without community. Educating the youth and training them will help us in preparing the future of the country. We have been working with the M3M Foundation for many years already and are looking forward to expanding this further and we want to take this partnership forward at the International level.”

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation informed that the response is good so far and a total of 86 candidates have registered under three different domains. “Candidates between age of 18 to 35 years old can enroll for this skill training. On successful completion of the course, certificates will be provided by iMpower Academy for Skills, along with M3M Foundation and Aide et Action. And the best part of the training programme is placements will be ensured,” she added.

The event also witnessed the certificate distribution of the first batch of students who successfully completed the training programme in Gurgaon, and one of the youth groups who had undergone the training of paper bag making under Green Hum initiative. It is to be noted that the group also got commitment from M3M Foundation to help them in establishing their enterprise through all means.