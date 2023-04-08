MOHRAN’s Productions Celebrates 4 Years of Revolutionizing the Movie Industry

MOHRAN’s Productions is proud to celebrate its fourth year since its inception on April 7, 2019. The company’s innovative approach to movie production and distribution has set it apart from the competition, making it a new powerhouse in the industry.

At the heart of MOHRAN’s success are the exemplary services the company provides, including production, distribution, and advertising. MOHRAN’s designs and implements cohesive advertising campaigns across multiple media and non-media platforms, providing a platform for film promotion that is both innovative and effective. The company is dedicated to meeting the needs of clients in the pre-production, production, and post-production of movies, audio/visual content, TV, radio, and events.

Leading the charge at MOHRAN’s is the visionary Founder and CEO, Utkarsh K. Nemade, who has established himself as a youthful icon in the entertainment industry. Under his leadership, the company has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar 2022, Samaj Bhushan Puraskar 2022, and Yuva Kala-Bhushan Puraskar 2023.

Joining him in his pursuit of excellence are Chandrakant Hire, Kunal Mahajan, Dr. Prachetan Potadar, Dr. Akshay Kamble, Neel Deshpande Mihir Bharambe, Akash Tayade, and Mayuri Kapadne. Together, this team of masterminds behind MOHRAN’s Productions is sure to continue creating groundbreaking entertainment that captivates audiences around the world.

As MOHRAN’s looks back on four years of success and growth, the company is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for meaningful and interactive entertainment, MOHRAN’s Productions is revolutionizing the movie industry, one project at a time.