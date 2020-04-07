MyTeam11 diversifies beyond fantasy roster launches knowledge-based MyTeam11 Quiz

MyTeam11-One of India’s leading fantasy sports platform with a user base of over 15 million users today announced the launch of the MyTeam11 Quiz – a one of a kind knowledge-based sports quiz contest for sports fans.

With the addition of MyTeam11 Quiz, the fantasy gaming giant also becomes the first fantasy sports platform in the industry to offer knowledge-based online competition.

MyTeam11 Quiz will be hosted on the MyTeam11 application comprising of hourly competitions in 10-question format on a daily basis, primarily testing a sports lover’s knowledge in various sports. The uniqueness about this quiz would be that winners apart from showcasing their in-depth knowledge in sports would also stand a chance to earn real cash rewards. Old users can access the daily quiz contests on their dashboard while new users can sign in by downloading the application from the website or app store.

Speaking about the launch of MyTeam11 Quiz, Sanjit Sihag, COO and Co-Founder, MyTeam11 said, “Our users are ardent sports lovers who have high technical understanding and knowledge about their games. At a time when LIVE sports are suspended globally because of COVID-19, it was important for us to provide them with enough reasons to keep their minds engaged and sports quiz rightfully fits the bill.”

He further added, “Quizzing is a passion for many and I am confident that this will not only interest the ardent fantasy gamers but also attract a large sports-loving audience across the length and breadth of the country who like stimulating their brains using their knowledge in sports. As we progress we will also add other genres to diversify the quiz content and increase the mass appeal of the product.”

MyTeam11 is already the home for six major fantasy sports like Cricket, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basketball, Football and Hockey with Hockey being the latest addition to the bouquet. The launch of MyTeam11 Quiz comes as the second major announcement by the brand after they launched SportsTiger – a multi-sport aggregator in February.