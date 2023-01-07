NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams Rings in New Year with 2 new exciting flavors

Hyderabad: 7th January 2023: NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams announced the addition of two new, unique flavors to its already impressive basket of flavorful ice creams. Gajar Halwa Ice Cream and Til Gud with Ravdi Ice Cream offer a taste of traditional Indian sweets in a refreshing frozen form.

NIC Gajar Halwa Ice Cream combines creamy milk with rich, flavorful Gajar Halwa, a dessert made with the highest quality red carrots, dry fruits, and ghee. The red carrots, grown specifically for their sweet taste in the winter season, add a special touch to this ice cream. The combination of the carrots and the mixture of dry fruits roasted in ghee give the ice cream a traditional taste and feel.

NIC Til Gud with Ravdi Ice Cream is a perfect blend of milk, jaggery, and white sesame seeds. These ingredients are believed to provide warmth and insulation to the body during the colder months, making this savory the perfect choice for winter. The addition of crunchy Ravdi, made with white sesame seeds and jaggery adds an extra layer of texture and flavor. Til Gud being the sweet shared with love on the festival of Makar-Sankranti throughout India, is sure to get love throughout the country.

“At NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams, we are always looking for ways to provide our customers with the best possible ice creams to fulfill their cravings. That’s why we are excited to announce the addition of two new, unique flavors to our menu with the season special Gajar Halwa and Til Gud. We are confident that our customers will love them. You can get your hands on these festive special ice creams from your favorite food-tech delivery apps”, said Sanjiv Shah, Director, Walko Food Company Pvt Ltd.

NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams is known for its commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients in all of its products. This dedication to quality is what sets NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams apart and has made it the fastest-growing and one of the most loved ice cream brands in India.

In addition to Gajar Halwa and Til Gud, NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams offers a wide variety of other flavors to choose from, including fruit & nuts like Alphonso Mango, Tender Coconut, Roasted Almonds, Dry Fruit Overload, chocolate ice creams like NIC Belgian Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Choco chips and international flavors like Mediterranean Sea Salted Caramel and French Vanilla to Indian inspirations like NIC Paan, Gulab Jamun and more. There is something for every ice cream lover to enjoy.

The new flavors are sure to delight and surprise taste buds, offering a unique twist on traditional Indian sweets. Don’t miss out on the chance to try these new flavorful ice creams which are available on major online platforms and can be delivered straight to your door. Treat yourself to the rich, creamy goodness of NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams today.