Online Schemes helping Developers overcome Corona crisis

Real estate sector has come up with hordes of innovative schemes to keep the buyers engaged and end users can avail to multiple booking facilities which are available via multiple online platforms. From sales via video conferencing to online project tours to easier online payment gateways. Developers have come out with innovative online schemes through which a home seeker can easily book his home or even a commercial unit without the hassle of a site visit.

Gaurs Group, a prominent player in NCR realty, has come out with ‘Lockdown offer’ for its commercial as well as residential projects where it is asking the potential buyers to pay Rs one lakh to book as against the full booking amount, the rest of the amount can be paid within the 100 days. Another major realty player, Migsun Group, is offering three additional months of no EMI along with the moratorium period of 3 months announced by RBI., which can be availed through individual banks. The realty group is also offering sale support via video conferencing which can help a buyer book the space without visiting the sites. The major highlight of the above schemes are that developers are providing a cancellation guarantee where one can easily cancel the unit with no cost in next 3 months. Hence the scheme looks very lucrative to a home buyer.

Spectrum Metro, another noida based developer, has come out with an initiative where it is donating booking amount of up to Rs 50,000 to PM Relief Fund thus giving buyers an opportunity to serve the Nation and at the same time book a property using the same amount.

The offers are not just confined to developers but also bigger property consultancy firms like Wealth Clinic have announced innovative schemes where they are providing opportunity for part-timers & free lancers via its Online Sales Programme that is giving these aspirants a chance to earn extra while they stay home due to the global pandemic. People can approach the consultancy firm via online interview process post which they can work and sell projects and earn some extra bucks, all while sitting at their home.

Apart from the schemes, a lot of other marketing firms have come up with the option of online project tours helping people experience the entire project through online platforms.

Experts believe that the entire crisis has made Indians who any which ways are the largest internet users worldwide, go online at the same time. Hence the schemes which have been floated for online users can actually be the game changer and help the developers sail through this phase quite easily.