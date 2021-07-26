ORRA expands its brick-and-mortar presence with a new store in Indore

Indore: ORRA, India’s leading and trusted brand of diamond jewellery,is expanding its retail footprint with the opening of their new store at AB road, in Indore. Spread over 1950sqft, this new store will house the latest exquisite diamond collection from ORRA.

The store promises to deliver a plethora of finest and timeless diamond jewellery and adornments including the iconic ORRA Crown Star collection of necklaces, rings, earrings, bangles and bracelets. ORRA Crown Star is the 73 faceted diamond by ORRA which makes it the brightest diamond in the country.

The Bridal zone at the store is your one-stop destination for all things bridal with a highly skilled team to assist you with the brightest diamond jewellery for your special day. The store has been beautifully designed with comfortable seating and contemporary interiors to enhance the customer’s shopping experience.

Commenting on the launch of the stores, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA India said,“We are delighted to expand our footprints by opening doors to our third store in this beautiful city. This market is significant for ORRA and we’ve always secured tremendous support from our brand patrons in Indore. The new store offers a wide collection of traditional and contemporary diamond jewellery ahead of the festive season. We look forward to raising the bar with ORRA Crown Star, India’s brightest 73 faceted diamond cut to perfection and crafted to Outshine, along with the Astra necklaces, earrings and rings offered under ORRA’s Buy Now, Pay Later Facility. Our carefully crafted bouquet of offerings will give an unmatched jewellery shopping experience for our customers.”

ORRA also has some exciting offers and benefits for their Indore customers-

-Get 25% off on Diamond Jewellery, flat 25% off on making charges of 22kt Gold Jewellery

-0% Interest on EMI facility on Diamond Jewellery

-Flat 5% off on plain platinum

-Flat 50% off on making charges of Gold coins and bars as well as silver bars

-Flat 5% off on ORRA Crown Star Jewellery

-Flat 1% off on MRP of Solitaires

-100% exchange on value of old gold and a free silver coin on enrolling in Advance Purchase Scheme

Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA India further added, “At ORRA we are committed to providing our customers with a first-hand luxurious and unparalleled shopping experience. We want to delight our customers in Indore with the best of carefully crafted bouquet of offerings along with unmatched quality of fine diamond jewellery. Similar to all our stores, this store will also stand true to ORRA’s long standing vision of exemplary service and wide offerings.”

You can avail the offers at ORRA, G1M1 Satyaraj Building, Scheme18-PU3, AB Road Opp. Orbit Mall Indore (M.P.) 452001 from10:30am – 08:00pm.

Contact No.: 7208865351, 7984220031

The offers are available till31stJuly 2021at ORRA’s Indore AB Roadstore.