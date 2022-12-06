Parle Top’s New Hilarious Campaign Has Us Laughing Out Loud

Given Lucifer Circus’ prowess in the Ad production aspect, and Rediffusion’s unmatched creativity, it was no surprise when the two came together, a hilarious campaign was born. Conceptualised by the Creative Director of Rediffusion, Pramod Sharma, and directed by 3 time Kyoorius Award winner Shayak Roy, both the ads feature an unfiltered Madhumita Chakraborty who can be seen saying things that she should’ve kept to herself. The hysterical ad concludes with the apt new slogan, “Itna Buttery Ki Zubaan Fisley.”

On the collaboration, Gaurav Chanana, Founder of Lucifer Circus, commented, “Working with Rediffusion is always a good time. Especially when you’re working with someone as creative and innovative as Pramod Sharma. It was a pleasure to breathe life into his concept and we are glad that the audiences are receiving it well.”

The Parle Top Buttery Biscuit ads are dubbed and released in Hindi, Bengali among other languages. These are geared towards a pan-Indian audience for wider reach. However, like any effective ad campaign, knowing the language is not a prerequisite to understanding the plot or the product. This is yet another impressive demonstration of how Rediffusion’s unique and creative concepts are executed ina seamless fashion by the team at Lucifer Circus.

Lucifer Circus has emerged as one of India’s most exciting film production houses in a short span of just four years. The young production has paved the way for a revolutionary modern era of Ad Production. Watch this space for more!