Plaza Premium Lounge won “Favourite Airport Lounge Food” award

New Delhi: The world’s largest and award-winning independent airport lounge network Plaza Premium Lounge manages three locations in India, and has won “Favourite Airport Lounge Food” award at the prestigious Peak Life Gourmet Award 2019 held at Eros hotel, New Delhi.

Awarded for its range of local and international – “glocal” – cuisine served at the lounge,Plaza Premium Lounge offers an array of services which includes Spa and Massage services, Nail Care, Latest newspapers and magazines, exquisite cocktails round the clock at the airport itself.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Limbu, Regional General Manager, Plaza Premium Group, India shares, “It gives us immense pleasure to be recognised for our Indian culinary specialties that have been carefully thought out and implemented by our talented global culinary team. Dining at the airport goes beyond offering delicious food,our dining concepts represents our local culture and heritage bringing in a sense of place to travellers around the world. Receiving this award further strengthens our goal to make travel better through providing a best-in-class airport experience which includes serving a wide variety of food and beverage offerings and ultimately creating something for everyone.”

PeakLife Gourmet Award is a national award that recognises and felicitates the best and unique cuisines and services available in the country. It celebrates the best food experiences, leading hospitality leaders and the right set of audience under one roof with morethan30 categories, bringing industry leaders together.