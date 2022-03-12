PUMA Opens its Largest Experiential Store in South India

Bengaluru, March 11, 2022: Sports brand PUMA launched its digitally-enabled experiential store at Orion Mall in Bengaluru today. This is PUMA’s largest store in South India. The store launch was attended by KL Rahul, Vice Captain of the Indian cricket team & PUMA athlete, and Bollywood Actor Athiya Shetty.

PUMA’s newest store is a significant step by the brand to provide an unprecedented experience to its shoppers and create meaningful offline engagement. With a focus on bringing technology, sports and experiential retail under one roof, the store has state-of-the-art offerings including F1 Simulators & interactive retail screens. Throughout the year, the brand’s premium store will also showcase limited-edition global collaborations for men, women and children.

Commenting on the launch of the store, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, “We are thrilled to take our sports retail story forward with yet another digitally-enabled store for our shoppers. The Indian consumer today is not just drawn to premium products but also seeks a smart shopping environment. Coming up with a second experiential store in Bengaluru is a testimony to PUMA’s commitment towards promoting sporting culture and meet the promising demand for active wear and athleisure in the region.” PUMA Brand Ambassador, KL Rahul said, “PUMA’s commitment to sports & fitness is what makes it the most preferred sports brand in the country. I am stoked to be part of the launch of their largest store in South India. I am a fan of PUMA’s select collaborations and limited-edition sneakers. I am definitely going to be a regular here.” KL Rahul added, “People know my love for all things street. I will be constantly collaborating with PUMA’s team to drop new styles of 1DER throughout the year for our athleisure-loving consumers.” Athiya Shetty added “I enjoy working out and spend most of my day in activewear and athleisure and I absolutely love PUMA. Their designs are so in sync with today’s generation, be it sneakers or apparel. In fact, at times I even wear the comfortable 1DER collection sweatshirts. I am so thrilled to be in Bengaluru and be a part of their store launch. The store has really cool elements and the look and feel is extremely premium.” Sunil Munshi, AVP, Mall Operations, Orion Malls said, “Orion Malls has always been the venue of choice for international brands to launch large format stores and with PUMA, there is no exception. It shows the level of confidence that such brands have with Orion Malls. PUMA flagship store launch is in line with our philosophy of giving customers the best shopping experience both in terms of ambience and brands. Such launches make Orion mall a destination mall and the number one choice for customers across the city.”

The multi-sensorial retail space will give buyers an opportunity to enjoy PUMA’s unique offerings such as:

F1 SIMULATOR: Showcasing the success of PUMA’s Motorsport category in India, shoppers can enjoy professional-grade F1 racing simulators to virtually navigate multi-country tracks. These simulators are exactly the same as used by F1 racing professionals worldwide.

INTERACTIVE RETAIL EXPERIENCE: Shoppers get access to PUMA products on an interactive screen that allows them to virtually scan through the entire range, place an order directly from the warehouse, and have the products delivered to their homes.

PUMA SELECT: The specially-designed store offers PUMA’s latest global collaborations with designers and street-wear labels.

The PUMA Orion Mall store will be open Monday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm.