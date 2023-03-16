Ronav Pattanaik Of VIBGYOR High, Marathalli, Bengaluru, Tops In India In Information Technology at the Cambridge International AS Levels

Bengaluru, March 16, 2023: Ronav Pattanaik, a student of VIBGYOR High, Marathalli, Bengaluru, emerged as the India topper in the subject of Information Technology at the Cambridge International AS Levels. He was honoured for his achievement at the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards 2022, which recognises achievement in four categories: ‘Top in the World,’ ‘Top in the Country,’ High Achievement Award,’ and ‘Best Across.’

Commenting on Ronav’s achievement, Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, “At VIBGYOR, we are committed to the overall development of students. We believe that more children should be motivated to pursue STEM careers and succeed in their science studies. The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards 2022 honour and celebrate students’ extraordinary academic accomplishments and motivate them to strive hard in their areas of interest. Ronav’s accomplishment provides a great role model for all students, and demonstrates the power of motivation, diligence and grit in achieving great success. We are proud of Ronav and wish him the best and we are confident that he will achieve even greater heights in the future.”

