Russia is creating its own ultrasound system for diagnostics and treatment of tumors

Shvabe Holding (part of Rostec State Corporation) and Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University are working together to create the first Russian equipment for non-invasive tumor treatment. The production of this new high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) system will be organized in the Novosibirsk Instrument-making plant and first prototypes will be created by the end of 2019.

The HIFU system, that includes both hardware and software, will be designed for diagnostics and treatment of tumors in the mammary gland using focused high-intensity ultrasound. The system will consist of a power module, a medical stand with a monitor and control panel, a robotic manipulator unit, the ultrasound unit with a combined ultrasonic piezoelectric transducer for both diagnostics and treatment and the patient’s seat with an immobilizer.

“Rostec continues to expand its range of medical equipment. We are creating live-saving high-tech medical devices in partnership with leading Russian universities. Non-invasive treatment is one of the safest ways to treat cancer. Our HIFU system will have several advantages compared to foreign analogues: it will be more compact and easier to use. It will also include electronic guidance and continuous monitoring of the ultrasound effect on the tumor”, said Oleg Evtushenko, the Executive Director of Rostec.

Technical and design development work has already been completed; now the project team is working on the documentation along with system application methods. First prototype of the system will be created by the end of 2019, and first clinical tests could be conducted in 2020. After this, the project can obtain a registration certificate and start mass production.

“We see great potential for the supply of our high-tech medical equipment to highly-populated developing countries like India, China and the countries of Southeast Asia and Latin America”, pointed Viktor Kladov, the Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department of Rostec. “I’m confident that the new HIFU system, created by leading Russian specialists, will have appropriate demand in many foreign markets.”

The project is financed by Novosibirsk Instrument-making plant, subsidiary of Shvabe Holding. The plant will later organize the mass production of the product.

In the future, a whole new line of analogous devices might be created based on this project. These include devices intended for the treatment of tumors in the liver, prostate gland and brain.

Shvabe Holding is part of State Corporation Rostec and brings together several dozens of organizations that make up the core of the optical industry in Russia. The Holding enterprises provide the whole cycle of creation of new optoelectronic and laser technology in the interests of national defense, state and public security, and for civil industries. At their production sites, innovative optoelectronic and laser systems for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as the systems of Earth aerospace monitoring and remote sensing, optical materials, medical equipment, scientific tools and energy saving lighting are developed and serially produced. The portfolio of intellectual property is 1886 units and the range of products exceeds 6500 units. Shvabe products are delivered to all regions of Russia and exported to 95 countries of the world. Today representative offices of the Holding are located in China, Germany, Switzerland and Belarus.

State Corporation Rostec is a Russian corporation founded in 2007 for the purpose of promoting the development, production and export of hi-tech civilian and military industry products. Corporation comprises over 700 organizations that are currently part of eleven holding companies operating in the military-industrial complex and four holding companies working in civilian industry, as well as over 80 directly managed organizations. Rostec’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Concern Kalashnikov, Russian Helicopters, UralVagonZavod, etc. In 2017 the consolidated revenue of Rostec reached 1 trillion 589 billion rubles, while the consolidated net income and EBITDA amounted to 121 and 305 billion rubles respectively. According to Rostec strategy, the main objective of the Corporation is to ensure that Russia has a technological advantage in highly competitive global markets. Rostec’s key objectives include the introduction of a new techno-economic paradigm and digitalization of Russian economy.