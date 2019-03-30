SELIS Partners with Aeris for Launching Connected eVehicles in Indonesia

At the IoT Business Matching Gathering, 2019, Jakarta, Aeris, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for Enterprises, today announced its partnership with SELIS, the leading Indonesian manufacturer for eBikes commanding 85% of the electric two wheelers market share. This partnership enables the OEM to launch connected eBikes powered by the Aeris® Mobility IoT Platform, IoT Telematics and Connected Battery Management solutions.

Indonesian light electric vehicles market is primarily driven by high level of vehicular pollution in the country and increasing demand to reduce CO2 level by introducing a sustainable mode of transport.

Aeris offers end-to-end IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions and services for the automobile, insurance, healthcare, utilities and manufacturing industries, worldwide. Its comprehensive Aeris® Mobility IoT Platform (AMP) helps enterprises enhance revenue, create new services and business models. Aeris allows enterprises to evangelize and embark on their digital transformation journey across a portfolio of business solutions.

SELIS creates pollution free environment by manufacturing eco-friendly and sustainable eBikes. With Aeris partnership, the company will now provide an integrated solution with insights on Battery Management, Trips, Alerts, Driver Behaviour, Find My Scooter, Secure Park, Remote Immbolization and SOS. The solution is available on mobile app for customers and on web for enterprises.

Aeris has successfully created unique IoT ecosystem for enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technologists, system integrators and solution providers across many vertical sectors. Aeris empowers organizations to optimize human intervention and attain real-time remote monitoring of machines, equipment, and other assets along with predictive and preventive maintenance of various products and assets within enterprises.

Supporting Quotes

Mr. Wilson Teoh, Director, PT. Juara Bike (SELIS)

“In the era of Industrial Revolution 4.0, the Aeris enabled Internet-of-Things capability of our e-scooters creates a huge leverage in the entire value chain of the industry. Not only the end-users feel more secure due to in-built remote immobilizer feature, but also our dealers and financing companies could create a better strategy to fit the market needs. The next steps for us is to monetize the Big Data that has been gathered and the possibilities are immense.”

Mr. Ranjeet Koul, Vice President and Country Head APAC, Aeris

We are extremely excited to partner with SELIS in Indonesia. Deployment of Aeris industry proven connected eVehicle offerings is helping not only OEMs like SELIS but also insurance and financing companies to bring cutting edge, differentiated product offerings to the otherwise saturated two wheeler market in this region.