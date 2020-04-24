SG Analytics commits Rs. 65 lacs, with over Rs. 17 lacs contributed by its employees towards relief efforts for Coronavirus pandemic

SG Analytics, a research and analytics company has undertaken an initiative to help the deprived and needy during the coronavirus outbreak in the country, with employees from the firm donating over Rs. 17 Lacs towards extending financial support to migrant workers and other weaker sections of the society who have been gravely impacted by the pandemic.

According to Sushant Gupta, Founder & CEO, SG Analytics, and an alumnus of IIT Delhi and INSEAD, “Apart from the contribution made by the employees, the company has donated a sum of Rs.23 Lacs to PM Cares, Sampark (Bangalore based NGO), Panchshil Foundation and Isha Foundation, which are all working towards providing relief and support to the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also committed additional Rs. 25 Lacs towards CSR activities for the same cause in the coming quarter.”

The Coronavirus outbreak has left the most vulnerable amongst us extremely susceptible to infection and hunger. In this hour of great need, it is our responsibility to do whatever we can, to mitigate the severe damage caused by the virus, he said.

According to Vineet Agarwal, Co-CEO, SGA, “The pandemic has affected us all and we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of all our employees who have been working from home since the last month. Even in these times of high anxiety and uncertainty, the employee morale is high, and we are constantly connected through remote collaboration tools to carry on business operations as well as to keep the engagement levels up.”

While many other companies have cancelled planned internships for college students, SGA is actively onboarding interns through its college partners. Apart from this, SGA is also hiring for other disciplines, for business-critical positions, he said.