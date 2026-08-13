Money for Everyone: PaisaOne Launches to Connect Borrowers with 30+ Lending Partners Across India

New financial products marketplace connects salaried and self-employed Indians to 30+ banks, NBFCs and fintechs, with 100% digital & instant personal loans from ₹5,000 to ₹1 crore in one window

Hyderabad, India, [13th Aug, 2026]: PaisaOne , a financial products marketplace built on the promise of “Money for EveryOne,” announced its Pan India expansion. The platform lets Indians compare personal loans, business loans, credit cards, insurance and mutual funds from 30+ partner banks, NBFCs and fintechs through a single application journey.

PaisaOne at a Glance What it is Marketplace for Personal Loans, Business Loans, Credit Cards, Credit Scores & facilitating insurance Loan range ₹5,000 to ₹1 crore Partner network 30+ banks, NBFCs & fintechs (HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First, Bajaj Finserv, L&T Finance, ZapCash and others) Who it serves Salaried & self-employed Indians, PAN India Also offers Free credit score check & detailed credit report Launch / HQ July 2026 – Hyderabad, India

PaisaOne offers personal loans ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 crore and has a network of more than 30 banks, NBFCs and fintech partners, including HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First, Bajaj Finserv, L&T Finance and ZapCash. The platform serves both salaried and self-employed customers across India and also provides free credit score checks and detailed credit reports. PaisaOne is headquartered in Hyderabad.

India runs on credit it cannot access

India has built world-class payment rails, with 89% of adults holding a financial account and UPI processing over 20 billion transactions monthly. Yet only 15% of Indian adults access formal credit, well below the global average of 24%, per Deloitte’s State of Financial Services in India report. India solved payments; the credit problem still remains.

The system was built for one kind of borrower

Formal lending in India has been designed around the salaried employee: a monthly payslip, a Form 16, a predictable bank statement. But salaried workers make up just 23.6% of India’s workforce; the majority, 56.2%, are self-employed, per the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2025 – shopkeepers, doctors with private practices, contractors, traders and gig workers, the largest earning class in the country, and the one formal credit understands the least.

Over 25% of salaried borrowers hold credit scores of 770 and above, versus just 14% of self-employed consumers, largely because scoring models reward salary-style stability. Only 14% of MSMEs access formal credit, leaving an estimated ₹25 lakh crore gap; of 8.7 crore registered MSMEs, only 41% have ever accessed formal credit, per TransUnion CIBIL and SIDBI’s MSME Pulse Report (July 2026).

And the system was built for one kind of city

Credit distribution has historically concentrated in metros, even as demand has moved decisively beyond them. The share of credit seekers from non-metro India has grown from 55% to 75% in recent years, with tier-3 towns’ share of inquiries rising from 27% to 45%. The demand is national. The supply is not.

And the system asked borrowers to do the segregation themselves

Even qualified borrowers have had to apply separately at multiple banks and NBFCs, repeating paperwork, waiting days per decision, and often facing rejection before starting over. That search costs the one thing people don’t have in an emergency: time. What borrowers need isn’t more options to sift through, but the right one, matched to them according to their current needs.

PaisaOne is built for Bharat

As a marketplace rather than a lender, PaisaOne puts the power of choice in the customer’s hands. One application opens matched, personalised offers from 30+ partner banks, NBFCs and fintechs, spanning ₹5,000 to ₹1 crore, turning a days-long search into a single window. Salaried or self-employed, metro or small town, the customer compares the market and picks what fits, instead of taking whatever one bank offers.

The partner network spans leading banks such as HDFC Bank, Axis, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank; established NBFCs including Bajaj Finserv, L&T Finance, Aditya Birla Capital and Muthoot Finance; and digital-first fintech lenders such as CreditMitra, mPokket, Branch, Finnable, CreditSea, and ZapCash, among others.

Paisaone’s founding team believes that India’s credit problem is a distribution and design problem, not a demand problem, and a marketplace model fixes it with ease. Salaried Indians are surely a major chunk of borrowers, but India expands beyond these salaried classes. And a platform that serves India ensuring Money for EveryOne is a need.

Beyond credit, PaisaOne also offers Free Credit Score and Detailed Credit Reports to everyone, helping Indians understand their credit worthiness simply. The same one-window approach extends to insurance and mutual funds through partner institutions, addressing another gap: India’s insurance penetration stands at 3.7% of GDP, roughly half the global average.

How PaisaOne works:

Apply once: A single application captures the customer’s profile. Compare offers: Matching, personalised offers from partner banks, NBFCs and fintechs appear side by side. Choose and proceed: The customer selects the best-fit offer and completes the process with that partner.

Loan approval, pricing and terms are determined by the respective partner lender.

About PaisaOne

PaisaOne is a financial products marketplace bringing personal loans, business loans, credit cards, insurance and mutual funds into one window. Working with 30+ banks, NBFCs and fintech partners, PaisaOne serves customers across Bharat with loan requirements from ₹5,000 to ₹1 crore.