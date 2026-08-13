Build Brand Better Highlights Why Reputation Management Matters More Than Ever for Personal Branding?

Increasing numbers of professionals are focusing on their online presence, but few are safeguarding the very thing that forms the backbone of it.

These professionals are creating their personal brand online by sharing what they do, what they think, and what they’ve accomplished.

But very few of them are watching what happens when someone else goes looking.

This press release highlights an overlooked aspect of professional success – namely the difference between personal branding and reputation management. While personal branding refers to visibility and the tools (i.e., posts, profiles, content) that create it, reputation management refers to control over one’s online image. Utilizing data from CareerBuilder, BrightLocal, and Weber Shandwick, this piece describes the danger in neglecting the latter and what a comprehensive strategy looks like.

Everyone’s Building a Brand, No One’s Watching It

Personal branding has turned into something close to a requirement now, not a bonus. Professionals across every field are told to post more, share opinions, build a following, and show up wherever their audience sits: LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube- doesn’t matter. That advice isn’t wrong. A visible presence does help. But there is an element that is largely being ignored, and that just so happens to be the element which protects all other elements.

Two Different Roles, Often Confused for One

Personal branding is about what you put out. Reputation management is about what stays out there once you’ve put it out, and what shows up when someone goes looking for you who never followed your posts in the first place. Those are two different jobs. Most people are only doing the first one — building visibility without a full personal branding strategy that covers both sides

What Employers Actually Find When They Look?

This matters more than people assume. According to a CareerBuilder survey that questioned more than 1,000 employers and HR specialists, 70 percent of employers use social networking sites for researching prospective employees.

Some are looking for reasons to say yes. Some are looking for reasons to say no. Either way, they’re looking, and what they find is rarely the polished feed someone built on purpose. It’s usually the old comment, the abandoned account, the review, the news mention, or a post from five years ago the real digital footprint nobody thought to check.

The Quicksand Problem:

This is where the quicksand comparison actually holds up. Reputation management is the ground it’s built on: your search engine reputation, your reviews, everything that surfaces the moment someone types your name. Someone can erect a solid structure; however, if the foundation was never tested or kept in check, it may shift when any sort of weight is applied to it. One bad review, a forgotten old post, or something from a Google search that wasn’t double-checked could negate all your efforts.

Social Networking Is Not Only Used in Job Interviews

And this isn’t only about job interviews. BrightLocal’s Local Consumer Review Survey found that 93% of consumers now read online reviews before visiting a business, and the same searching habit applies to people, not just businesses. Clients look up consultants before hiring them. Investors look up founders before backing them. Patients look up doctors. Students look up coaches. If personal branding is what got someone found, reputation management is what decides whether being found works for them or against them.

The Financial Weight Behind Reputation:

There’s a financial weight to this too. Weber Shandwick’s research on corporate reputation found that global executives attribute, on average, 63% of their company’s market value to overall reputation. That figure is about companies, but the same logic carries over to individuals who effectively are the brand — consultants, freelancers, founders, coaches. Their name is the product. If the reputation attached to that name isn’t managed, the brand credibility built through branding is sitting on ground that was never checked.

What Reputation Management Actually Looks Like?

Reputation management, in practice, isn’t glamorous. It’s the ongoing work required to protect online reputation, monitoring what search engines and review platforms are actually showing. It’s responding to negative feedback before it spreads, or after, if that’s how it happened. It’s noticing what’s quietly working against someone and doing something about it instead of hoping it fades on its own. Agencies working in this space, including Delhi-based Build Brand Better, spend a lot of their time on exactly this kind of quiet, unglamorous work, usually for individuals who already built a strong personal brand and only realized later that nobody was watching the ground underneath it.

Checking the Ground Before You Build

Building a personal brand without reputation management isn’t a mistake that shows up right away. It shows up later, usually at the worst possible time, in front of the person someone most wanted to impress, say your client. The professionals who last aren’t always the loudest or most active online. They’re the ones who checked the ground before they built on it.